HRI reports drop in attendances, entries, runners and field sizes in first six months of 2024

A drop in attendances, entries, runners and field sizes in the first six months of 2024 has been blamed by Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) on disruption to the fixture list caused by bad weather.

Although attendances at the Dublin Racing Festival, Irish Grand National day and Irish Derby day saw an increase, overall attendances fell by 1.5 per cent to 535,831 from 544,147 in the same period of 2023.

The number of horses in training decreased by 2.5 per cent to 8,394, according to HRI's half-year figures published on Friday.

Total entries were down by seven per cent to 27,692 and average field sizes saw a reduction of 3.4 per cent to 11.3, with field sizes in jumps races suffering a more pronounced decrease (5.1 per cent) than the Flat (2.5 per cent).

Runners in jumps races were down by seven per cent, while runners on the Flat decreased by 4.6 per cent.

Suzanne Eade, CEO of Horse Racing Ireland, said: “While the overall reduction in the number of meetings is minimal, the disruption to the fixture list, in April in particular, had a negative impact in a great number of areas. In the face of the adverse conditions, it is to the industry’s credit that the vast majority of the races lost were run off at a later date.

Suzanne Eade: "The disruption to the fixture list, in April in particular, had a negative impact in a great number of areas" Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

"But it is clear that losing 12 of the 33 fixtures originally scheduled for April left its mark. That disruption, coming as it did as the National Hunt season was drawing to its conclusion and as the new Flat term was kicking off, affected many of our figures, including entries, runners and field sizes.

"Rescheduled fixtures do not attract the same crowd figures that might have attended on the original date. The drop in attendances in the first six months of the year would have been avoided if a number of those fixtures had gone ahead as planned."

Eade pointed to the positive figures from the major meetings.

"Attendances at the bigger meetings held up well. A record crowd on the opening day of the Dublin Racing Festival, for example, led to a rise of four per cent year-on-year across both days of the fixture, which continues to attract considerable numbers of overseas visitors.

"An increase in attendance was also recorded on Irish Grand National day at Fairyhouse and on Derby day at the Curragh, with figures from the Punchestown festival coming in close to one year ago."

Other figures in the HRI report provided a snapshot of the industry's position in the first half of 2024.

The number of new owners rose to 486, an increase of 6.8 per cent on the first six months of last year, while the number of active owners reduced by 2.1 per cent to 3,763.

Total Tote betting (excluding World Pools) was down by five per cent to €32.2m, while total on-course betting came in at €35.1m, a reduction of 2.8 per cent. On-course bookmaker betting was €31.3m, down by 2.5 per cent.

Total prize-money increased to €31m, 1.3 per cent up on last year's figure, while sponsorship went up by 4.5 per cent to €4.6m.

