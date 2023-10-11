Racing Post logo
HRI chief welcomes €3.2 million government boost to funding after much-anticipated Irish budget

Racing will receive
Racing will receive €76 million in funding after budgetCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The Irish government will increase its contribution to racing by €3.2 million to €76m in 2024, which will keep the industry growing and provide opportunities, according to Horse Racing Ireland's Suzanne Eade.

The HRI chief was reacting to the 2024 budget, which handed racing a €3.2m increase on this year's contribution. The Horse and Greyhound Fund has been given a total of €95m, a 4.4 per cent increase on the 2023 figure, with 80 per cent of that going to racing.

The budget will also bring relief to bookmakers as betting tax will remain at two per cent despite fears it might be raised by 0.5 per cent.

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Published on 11 October 2023Last updated 17:00, 11 October 2023
