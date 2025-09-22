'Hopefully there are a few more by the end of the week' - Andy Slattery reflects on remarkable run with bumper horses

Andy Slattery is accustomed to success with young horses, having trained the likes of jumping heavyweights Faugheen and Quel Esprit in their early days, but even he can’t recall having a stronger crop of bumper horses, with seven of the ten unleashed this season already finding the winner’s enclosure.

Ade Boy was the latest, running away with the closing race at Navan on Saturday by 11 lengths, while Gomez Addams and Gameball were so impressive in their debut victories that they were immediately snapped up by Henry de Bromhead.

Asked if it's the best crop of bumper horses he has had, Slattery was unequivocal in his response, saying: “It is. We’ve had a few really good horses, we’ve had Faugheen, Cooldine and Quel Esprit, National Hunt horses who went on to do better things, but the bunch we have now is the best group.”

On the subject of his impressive strike-rate, Slattery said: "I'm not counting! Hopefully, there are a few more before the end of this week at Listowel. I have a nice four-year-old running on Thursday and Parnell Street runs in the winners' bumper on Saturday, but I'm running out of ammunition now; I have only about 15 of them."

Slattery added: “We were quite successful selling point-to-pointers a couple of years ago, but we kind of stopped that. We keep a few for it, but it's not the main priority any more. I think it's too hard on a young horse to get them ready. In a four-year-old maiden now, down to the first fence, they wouldn’t go as fast in the Champion Chase."

Could a future Faugheen be lurking among this year’s bumper winners?

“I don’t know about that now!” said Slattery. “I don’t know how good Ade Boy is. He's very green and lazy, but he’s shown enough. He'd remind you of Faugheen a bit in what he does. Whether he's up to that level, I don’t know because he hasn’t had a gun to his head yet. I know he won by 11 lengths, but he seemed to have a lot left.

“Gameball and Gomez Addams showed a lot as well. It would be a toss-up. I think Parnell Street is a nice horse too – we’ll find out just how good he is on Saturday.”

Read these next:

'It is kind of surreal' - former jockey set to have his first jumps runner with a live contender in the Kerry National

'He's a Group 1 horse' - Kirsten Rausing taking aim at Champion Stakes with exciting Ayr winner

Teenage jockey riding high again after knocking front teeth out in schooling accident

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning