'Hopefully the Guineas might be on the agenda' - Paddy Twomey excited about the future for One Look

One look is all we are going to get of One Look this year as Paddy Twomey does not intend to run the explosive winner of the Goffs Million again this season, but he is optimistic she will progress into a Qipco 1,000 Guineas contender in 2024 and punters agree as she has halved in price from 20-1 into 10-1 for the Classic since the weekend.

As debuts go, they don't get much more dazzling than the one produced by the daughter of Gleneagles. She cruised to the front of the 23-runner field at the Curragh on Saturday and surged six lengths clear of the 101-rated Cherry Blossom, who had been runner-up in the Lowther Stakes at York on her previous start.

Paddy Power initially reacted to the performance by introducing her into next year's 1,000 Guineas market at 20-1, but in a matter of minutes that was cut to 14-1. Since then she has been trimmed further into 10-1, and only Moyglare winner Fallen Angel is shorter at 8-1.