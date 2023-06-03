'Hopefully it won't be her last winner in Ireland' - Shark Hanlon waxes lyrical about American teenager

Shark Hanlon has said he would dearly love to keep South Carolina teenager Taylor Kingsley in Ireland after her blockbuster entrance to Irish racing at Tramore on Friday evening.

The 17-year-old rider, whose father Arch is a jumps trainer in America, had her first ride in Ireland on the Hanlon-trained newcomer Chef D'Etat in the bumper and timed her challenge to perfection to score by a neck at 33-1.

Hanlon, of course, was the trainer who tempted Rachael Blackmore to turn professional and he thinks Kingsley has a bright future too.

He said: "She gave him a super ride. She came over to me last November and has had 11 rides. She's ridden nine winners, so that will tell you what sort of rider she is. I'd love to have her around here the whole time. She's a great girl. Hopefully it won't be her last winner in Ireland. That horse will be a star next year in America too – I think he'll be a real good horse."

Kingsley was delighted with her winning Irish debut. "It's a dream come true. Shark was the man who masterminded it all. I haven't been over long but I've loved it," she said.

"My dad is a jumps trainer back home in South Carolina and I've just started to ride in races for him this season competitively. This was my ninth winner and it really is a dream come true.

"I came over and spent a month with Shark this winter and that was all to do with Cape Gentleman. Then Shark sold this horse to the same owners and he ended up giving me a spin around here. It's huge thanks to him."

Hanlon paid special tribute to the American owner of Chef D'Etat, Pierre Manigault, who bought Cape Gentleman to run in the Grand National.

He said: "This is very special because he also owns Cape Gentleman who was hurt in the Grand National and came back out of the clinic only yesterday. Taylor's father trains horses for Pierre in America and I sold this horse to Pierre only a couple of months ago. I think he's a very good horse."

