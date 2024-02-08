'He's turning into a very nice horse' - Ballyburn spearheads owner Ronnie Bartlett's formidable spring team

Ballyburn took the step up to Grade 1 company in his stride last weekend when taking the 2m novice hurdle at Leopardstown in impressive fashion, leaving part-owner Ronnie Bartlett convinced his star novice is becoming the finished article.

Owned in partnership with football agent David Manasseh, Ballyburn made his hurdles debut at Fairyhouse in December when beaten two and a half lengths by another promising novice in Firefox, before stepping up to 2m4f at Leopardstown where he strode 25 lengths clear of subsequent winner Cleatus Poolaw.

The Willie Mullins-trained six-year-old dropped back to the minimum trip for his first foray into Grade 1 company at the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown and cosily accounted for a quality field when galloping seven lengths clear of Slade Steel. As a result, he is now 6-4 favourite for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle, while the Baring Bingham is also a possibility, for which he is also favourite at 5-2.