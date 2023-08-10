Jockey Sam Ewing recovering in hospital after surgery on broken tibia following Cork fall

Jockey Sam Ewing is reportedly in good spirits after an operation to fix a broken tibia sustained in a fall at Cork on Monday.

Ewing only returned last month after suffering a broken arm at Musselburgh in March and partnered three winners at last week's Galway festival, including on Ambitious Fellow in Saturday's feature, the Listed BoyleSports Handicap Hurdle.

However, his luckless run with injuries continued on Monday when the Gordon Elliott-trained Lucky Storm fell three out in the mares' maiden hurdle. However, agent Gary Cribbin said the operation went well and Ewing is hoping to be discharged soon.

Cribbin said: "The surgery went well on the tibia. He’s over it and on the road to recovery. It was seriously unfortunate, especially after getting rolling again last week at Galway and he had a cracking week. He had a fantastic start back after returning from his arm injury. Then to come out and do that at Cork, that’s just the ups and downs of the game.

"He's hoping to be out of hospital shortly. He’s in great spirits. Sam is young and knows what it takes from looking at the likes of Jack Kennedy. I'm sure he’ll bounce back."

The Antrim-based teenager was a prominent figure on the pony racing circuit, recording more than 100 winners before beginning his career as a Flat jockey, riding his first winner on Ardhoomey for Ger Lyons at Cork in August 2020.

He rode five winners over jumps in Ireland last season and had three winners on the board this season since returning from injury last month.

Read these next:

Gordon Elliott facing rider crisis with Sam Ewing set to miss the rest of the season with broken arm

Jockey hit with 50-day ban for failing to pull up fatally injured horse at Galway on Sunday

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers . Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.