- More
'He's as good a colt as I've had' - Donnacha O'Brien taking aim at the French Derby as exciting Royal Ascot team comes together
Donnacha O'Brien is hoping the "very exciting" A Boy Named Susie can kickstart a big summer for the Tipperary trainer by running well in the Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly on Sunday before he takes a strong squad to Royal Ascot.
Since making the transition from multiple Classic-winning jockey to trainer six years ago, O'Brien has quickly built a reputation as an excellent target trainer, and with Comanche Brave and Havana Anna headlining a strong Ascot team, hopes are high some big prizes can be plundered.
Porta Fortuna has given O'Brien both his royal winners when taking the Albany and Coronation Stakes in 2023 and 2024, and Saturday's emphatic Group 2 Greenlands winner Comanche Brave earned his place on this year's team, along with Havana Anna and possibly Balantina, who gave the trainer his first Breeders' Cup winner last year.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inIreland
Last updated
- Ranked: Juddmonte's trainers by the number of winners they have sent out for the operation in the last five years
- 'I was disgusted' - furious Richard Hughes threatens to boycott Irish racing after Curragh Classic hope pulled by vets
- 'She gives herself every chance' - Wayne Lordan assesses whether Precise will stay the Oaks trip and gives his Derby view
- 'You can put a line completely through it, don't worry about that run at all' - Aidan O'Brien explains Minnie Hauk blowout
- 'A real privilege' - Joseph O’Brien to train for Juddmonte as racing powerhouses join forces
- Ranked: Juddmonte's trainers by the number of winners they have sent out for the operation in the last five years
- 'I was disgusted' - furious Richard Hughes threatens to boycott Irish racing after Curragh Classic hope pulled by vets
- 'She gives herself every chance' - Wayne Lordan assesses whether Precise will stay the Oaks trip and gives his Derby view
- 'You can put a line completely through it, don't worry about that run at all' - Aidan O'Brien explains Minnie Hauk blowout
- 'A real privilege' - Joseph O’Brien to train for Juddmonte as racing powerhouses join forces