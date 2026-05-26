'He's as good a colt as I've had' - Donnacha O'Brien taking aim at the French Derby as exciting Royal Ascot team comes together

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Donnacha O'Brien is hoping the "very exciting" A Boy Named Susie can kickstart a big summer for the Tipperary trainer by running well in the Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly on Sunday before he takes a strong squad to Royal Ascot.

Since making the transition from multiple Classic-winning jockey to trainer six years ago, O'Brien has quickly built a reputation as an excellent target trainer, and with Comanche Brave and Havana Anna headlining a strong Ascot team, hopes are high some big prizes can be plundered.

Porta Fortuna has given O'Brien both his royal winners when taking the Albany and Coronation Stakes in 2023 and 2024, and Saturday's emphatic Group 2 Greenlands winner Comanche Brave earned his place on this year's team, along with Havana Anna and possibly Balantina, who gave the trainer his first Breeders' Cup winner last year.