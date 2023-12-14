Henry de Bromhead says BHA's proposal on limiting handicap runners 'needs to be looked at a lot closer than just trainers'
Henry de Bromhead has offered his support to the BHA for investigating a proposal to limit the number of horses a trainer can run in top-end handicaps, but the trainer emphasised that the issue was more complex than it seemed and, as such, required careful consideration.
The Racing Post revealed on Monday that the BHA had written to groups across the sport to seek views on a proposal to limit the number of horses a trainer could run in Class 1 and 2 handicaps to a maximum of four. No limits would apply in weight-for-age races, or on how many runners owners could have.
Opinions on the proposal have been mixed and Gordon Elliott, who has frequently had multiple runners in valuable British handicaps, labelled the potential cap 'ridiculous', while Gigginstown House Stud's Eddie O'Leary warned any such limit would be unenforceable in practice.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 14 December 2023inIreland
Last updated 18:30, 14 December 2023
- JP McManus gives 'exceptionally generous donation' of €32 million to boost Gaelic games in Ireland
- Night Raider records joint-eighth best Racing Post Rating of the year on juvenile debut - but who else makes the list?
- 'I've never had a horse as good as him' - Barry Connell gearing up Supreme ace Marine Nationale for chase debut
- 'This is an extraordinary opportunity for an ordinary horse' - Punchestown launches The Full Circle series
- 'If we want to have eight runners they will run regardless' - Gigginstown's Eddie O'Leary blasts proposed limit on handicap runners
- JP McManus gives 'exceptionally generous donation' of €32 million to boost Gaelic games in Ireland
- Night Raider records joint-eighth best Racing Post Rating of the year on juvenile debut - but who else makes the list?
- 'I've never had a horse as good as him' - Barry Connell gearing up Supreme ace Marine Nationale for chase debut
- 'This is an extraordinary opportunity for an ordinary horse' - Punchestown launches The Full Circle series
- 'If we want to have eight runners they will run regardless' - Gigginstown's Eddie O'Leary blasts proposed limit on handicap runners