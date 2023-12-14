Henry de Bromhead says BHA's proposal on limiting handicap runners 'needs to be looked at a lot closer than just trainers'

Henry de Bromhead has offered his support to the BHA for investigating a proposal to limit the number of horses a trainer can run in top-end handicaps, but the trainer emphasised that the issue was more complex than it seemed and, as such, required careful consideration.

The Racing Post revealed on Monday that the BHA had written to groups across the sport to seek views on a proposal to limit the number of horses a trainer could run in Class 1 and 2 handicaps to a maximum of four. No limits would apply in weight-for-age races, or on how many runners owners could have.

Opinions on the proposal have been mixed and Gordon Elliott, who has frequently had multiple runners in valuable British handicaps, labelled the potential cap 'ridiculous', while Gigginstown House Stud's Eddie O'Leary warned any such limit would be unenforceable in practice.