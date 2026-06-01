Henry de Bromhead retires Captain Guinness - but hopes to send another fan favourite to Royal Ascot

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Henry de Bromhead paid tribute to Captain Guinness , the 2024 Queen Mother Champion Chase winner, who has been retired from racing at the age of 11.

The seven-time winner spent his whole career with De Bromhead and was ridden to all of his victories by Rachael Blackmore. He amassed €821,652 in prize-money in a 33-race career, which began when he made a winning debut at 20-1 in a Navan maiden hurdle in December 2019.

De Bromhead said: “He had a fantastic career and we had a lot of fun with him. He gave us some great days and I always thought he deserved to win a Grade 1 but wasn’t getting there – and then all of a sudden he went and won the Champion Chase.

“He was always a genuine horse who enjoyed his racing. Declan [Landy, owner] and Josephine and all the Landys enjoyed every minute of the journey.”

While one veteran jumper heads for retirement, another from the Knockeen yard is carving a new career path for himself on the Flat and could even be seen at Royal Ascot next.

Ballyadam: classy hurdler may be heading to Royal Ascot this month Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Ballyadam gained his first Flat success on his handicap debut at Listowel on Sunday with an impressive performance against much younger rivals on his 31st start under rules.

“Ballyadam was brilliant,” De Bromhead said. “I was delighted with him. He’s still got a real appetite for it and I thought he was really good. It was great, but when they have his ability and his attitude, it makes it easier.”

A five-time winner under jumps, the Cheveley Park Stud gelding has gone close at the Cheltenham Festival on multiple occasions, including when making the frame three times in the Coral Cup (run as the BetMGM Cup last season). The royal meeting is not being ruled out, although De Bromhead is uncertain whether Ballyadam’s mark is high enough for him to get a run.

He said: “We were hoping to go for the two-and-a-half-mile race at Royal Ascot, but I’m just not sure ratings-wise if it will work. We’ll have to see. He might just be a bit low, unfortunately.”

Ballyadam’s success comes in the midst of a fantastic run of form for De Bromhead, who had five winners across the three days of the Listowel meeting.

The trainer said: “We’re getting our run at the moment so we’ll take it while we have it.”

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