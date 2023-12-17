Henry de Bromhead delighted by Minella Indo's cross-country effort and planning festival return in March

Henry de Bromhead was more than satisfied with 2021 Gold Cup winner Minella Indo's cross-country debut when fourth at Cheltenham on Friday , and all roads could lead back to Prestbury Park for the festival in March, where the ten-year-old has an excellent record.

The three-time Grade 1 winner returned this season with a cosy success at Grade 3 level at Punchestown in October, before finishing last of four behind Gerri Colombe in the Grade 1 Champion Chase at Down Royal.

The possibility of a switch to the cross-country discipline was mooted afterwards and connections gave him his first try at Cheltenham, where he carried top weight and was beaten five and three-quarter lengths into fourth by Latenightpass, giving the Dan Skelton-trained winner 20lb.

De Bromhead had schooled Minella Indo over cross-country obstacles in the past before big races, and was thrilled to see him run so well ahead of a possible tilt at the Glenfarclas Chase in March.

The trainer said: "I was delighted with Minella Indo. It was great to see him enjoying it so much. He really took to it and it gives us more options now, but I'd imagine we'll head back to Cheltenham for the festival."

The nine-time winner enjoyed a school at the track at the November meeting under Gavin Sheehan, who enjoyed a memorable success at the weekend on the Richard Hobson-trained Fugitif in the December Gold Cup.

Minella Indo: will bid for a third Cheltenham Festival success in March Credit: Patrick McCann

"Gavin very kindly did a lot of schooling for us when Minella Indo went over during the November meeting, and Rachael [Blackmore] has done a good bit of work with him at home as well," said De Bromhead. "It was lovely to see him take to it so well."

Minella Indo produced a 50-1 shock when he won the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle in 2019, and returned the following season with an excellent runner-up effort in the RSA Chase, in which he was run down in the dying strides by Champ.

He returned 12 months later for the crowning moment of his career when he fended off stablemate A Plus Tard in the Gold Cup under Jack Kennedy, before the placings were emphatically reversed the following season.

He is a 5-1 shot with Paddy Power to land his third victory at the festival in the Glenfarclas Chase in March. The Gordon Elliott-trained Delta Work, winner of the last two editions, is joint-favourite at 7-2 with stablemate Conflated, who is yet to run in a cross-country race.

The Elliott-trained Galvin, who finished three and a half lengths behind Minella Indo at Cheltenham on Friday, is next in the betting at 9-2, having finished runner-up to Delta Work in March.

Glenfarclas Chase (Cheltenham, March 13)

Paddy Power: 7-2 Conflated, Delta Work, 9-2 Galvin, 5 Minella Indo, 12 Latenightpass, 16 Franco De Port, Hip Hop Conti, Noble Yeats, 20 bar

