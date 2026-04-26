'He was a perfectionist but very fair and he got me going' - Mick Kinane leads tributes to Liam Browne following his death at 89

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Mick Kinane has hailed Cheltenham Festival-winning trainer Liam Browne a “perfectionist who kickstarted his career” after he died peacefully at the age of 89.

It was Kinane who guided the Browne-trained Dara Monarch to victory in both the Irish 2,000 Guineas and St James’s Palace Stakes in 1982.

Browne enjoyed success under both codes from his base in Maddenstown Lodge on the Curragh and sent out Mr Kildare to win the Sun Alliance Novices’ Hurdle in 1978 before Slaney Idol landed the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle two years later.

Browne had a brilliant eye for a bargain and Dara Monarch was picked up for a snip at just 5,000gns, while perhaps his best piece of business was buying Carlingford Castle for 7,500gns. He went on to finish runner-up behind Teenoso in the 1983 Derby at Epsom before being sold on for £660,000.

As well as Kinane, Browne also brought the likes of Tommy Carmody, Jamie Spencer, Stephen Craine and Mark Dwyer up through the ranks. His was the ultimate academy for young, up-and-coming riders back in the day.

Paying tribute to Browne, Kinane told the Racing Post: “I had a great time with Liam and he was the one responsible for kickstarting my career and getting me going. He was a disciplinarian and was never afraid to give you a bollocking, but he was very fair and never held a grudge.

Liam Browne: "He was a no-nonsense character, who dressed very dapper and I always had great time for him"

“You can see from history that a stream of very good jockeys started off with Liam. He was a no-nonsense character, who dressed very dapper, and I always had great time for him. Himself and Peter Doyle were great buddies and he had great success with some very cheap horses.”

Before he turned his hand to training, Browne had the rare distinction of winning the Irish apprentice jockeys' championship three years in a row from 1956 to 1958.

His first big success in the saddle was on But Why for Cecil Brabazon in the 1957 Leopardstown November Handicap, while he went on to win the Pretty Polly Stakes on the Mickey Rogers-trained Owenello in 1958 and the Irish Lincoln on hot favourite Bright Talk in 1959.

Predeceased by his wife Anne, Browne has five children – Dermot, Caroline, Martin, Siobhan and Anne Marie.

Browne will repose at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy (R14 TX26) on Monday evening, April 27, from 6pm until the conclusion of the Rosary at 8pm. The removal will take place on Tuesday morning to arrive at The Carmelite Church, Kildare Town for Requiem Mass at noon, which will be live streamed through this link . The burial will take place afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town.

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He helped shape the careers of a host of top-class riders and his contribution to Irish racing was immense and lasting