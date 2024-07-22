'He was a mighty fella' - fellow trainer pays tribute to Neill McCluskey after sudden death

Colin McBratney has paid tribute to fellow trainer Neill McCluskey, who has died suddenly aged 57, hailing him a "mighty fella who loved his horses".

McCluskey was best known for his exploits around Downpatrick and the flagbearer for his stable was I Don't Get It , who ran 61 times. He won three of those outings and was placed in 14 others.

The trainer, who was based in Dromara in County Down, saddled what turned out to be his final winner when Moneynabane won a handicap hurdle at Downpatrick in October last year. He had held a licence on and off for nearly 20 years and saddled half a dozen winners, most of which came in the last few years.

McBratney, a close friend of McCluskey, said: "It's just tragic. Neill was a mighty fella. I trained for his father and I trained for him as well before he took out a licence himself.

"He was a proper horseman who hunted all his life and did a lot of showjumping as well. He would have hunted two or three days a week for years. He loved his horses.

"He was a real character and it's just the most awful news. He has three daughters and one of them, Robyn, is a very talented eventer who has made a real name for herself in that game."

McCluskey is survived by his wife Denise and their three daughters Lauren, Robyn and Anna. The family have asked that their home and his funeral be strictly private.