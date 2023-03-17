'He might not be far away' - Justin O'Hanlon with the best bets for the season finale at Thurles

Indiana Jones

2.30 Thurles

2pts win

Highlight of the day is the Grade 3 Pierce Molony Memorial Novice Chase, in which the Mouse Morris-trained can continue his progression despite giving weight all round.

This second season chaser has been through the wars over fences, coming back for a second go this season after suffering three consecutive horrific falls last year, and is having a progressive campaign.

A confidence boosting victory in a 2m race at Punchestown in January was followed by a career-best display in the Grade 3 Flyingbolt Novice Chase at Navan when proving a couple of lengths too good for Ha D'or, with Flame Bearer a disappointing third beaten a further ten lengths.

He has it to do on figures, as he is 12lb worse off with Flame Bearer than he would be in a handicap, but he looks a far more reliable conveyance than that horse, particularly his jumping, and this looks a good race to continue his progression.

Routine Excellence

3.05 Thurles

1pt win

The Jimmy Neville Memorial Handicap Chase (3.05) looks competitive, but it may pay to side with the Gavin Cromwell-trained in his bid to return to form.

This gelding has not run over fences since the winter of last year, going up 18lb for an easy success in a handicap chase at Navan before running poorly a few days later at Down Royal under a mandatory penalty. His form over hurdles has been a mixed bag too.

He reportedly lost his action in a handicap hurdle at Punchestown last time, but that was after chasing home the impressive Maxxum at Navan in November.

Despite the penalty he earned over fences last year, he is still 5lb well in compared with his mark over hurdles, and he might not be far away in this company.

