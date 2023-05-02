'He loves the game' - 11-year-old Punchestown winner who ran over seven miles in two days given big overseas target
La Touche Cup winner Vital Island is being aimed at a big prize in France after running twice in 48 hours at the Punchestown festival.
Richard O'Keeffe reported his 11-year-old stable star in rude health after a week which saw him finish second in Tuesday's Ladies Perpetual Cup before going one better two days later in the 4m2f cross country La Touche Cup under Benny Walsh.
That win was not without a scare as he idled markedly after jumping the last and looked briefly as if he could be mown down by Stealthy Tom, only to win by a neck for his second victory at a meeting where he has raced nine times.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in