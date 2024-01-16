Gowran Park unveils new weighing room ahead of flagship fixture

Gowran Park racecourse manager Eddie Scally believes the transparent surroundings of the venue's new state-of-the-art weighing room will give an extra dimension to the racegoer experience and connect the public more to the sport.

At a special ceremony ahead of the course's Goffs Thyestes Chase fixture, champion trainer Willie Mullins and his mother Maureen were on hand to cut the ribbon at their local track. The Thyestes meeting is on January Thursday week and will see the facility put to use for a first time.

Scally said: "The target at the start was to have it ready in time for our Thyestes meeting so thankfully we were able to get it done in time. A lot of thought went into the comfort of the jockeys such as their seating area and where they can store their clothes, that sort of thing.

Gowran's weighing room from the inside Credit: Vicky Comerford

"We've a private canteen for the jockeys with a hatched area for the other staff so they can get a cup of tea or coffee without having to go in on top of the jockeys. We tried to make it as modern, warm and comfortable as we could.

"From the floor to ceiling, it's glass. We wanted it so that racegoers could see what's happening behind the scenes. You'll be able to see the jockeys getting weighed in and out and you'll be looking right at the jockeys if they are going into the stewards room. It connects the public that bit more.

"We want to make the jockeys and horses the stars of the day. Some people give out about the 35-minute gaps but we have to fill those gaps and there should be enough entertainment from the racing side of things to do that. If people can see what is happening then it makes it that bit more interesting."

Pictured at the unveiling of Gowran Park's new weighing room are, from left to right: Alex Wilsdon, track general manager Eddie Scally, Tony Mullins, racecourse chairman Joe Connolly, Maureen Mullins, Willie Mullins, HRI chief executive Suzanne Eade and Goffs boss Henry Beeby Credit: Vicky Comerford

Scally, who revealed hospitality for Thyestes Day is sold out, said that the track will continue to evolve given this is just stage two of a five-phase redevelopment plan for the facilities that will also incorporate a revamp and enlarging of the members' bar.

"We're trying to create a really comfortable experience on raceday. Obviously on Thyestes and Red Mills Day the track is very busy, but we are trying to make it as comfortable as possible for the other 15 fixtures as well."

Read this next:

El Fabiolo and Jonbon on course for Clarence House showdown - but only two others entered against them

'Having a runner during breakfast is obviously a novelty' - Lingfield's Saturday morning meeting backed by trainers

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.