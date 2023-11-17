Gordon Elliott responsible for 15 of the 22 runners in Sunday's Troytown Chase at Navan

Gordon Elliott is typically mob-handed in staying handicap chases in Ireland but the trainer's stranglehold on Sunday's Grade 3 Bar One Racing Troytown Handicap Chase (2.30 ) is somewhat unprecedented with the stable responsible for 15 of the 22 runners declared.

When any one trainer represents 68 per cent of the field, the stable jockey's selection will always provide food for thought and Jack Kennedy has elected to partner Run Wild Fred who made his seasonal return when fifth in last month's Munster National at Limerick. The nine-year-old has some classy form to his name, most notably when running out a comfortable winner of this contest two years ago off just a 4lb lower mark.

Sam Ewing takes the ride on Hollow Games who has scored on both visits to Navan, landing a Grade 3 at the track as a novice hurdler before a smooth success in his beginners' chase last season. He was last seen staying on strongly to finish third in the Galway Plate in August and looks well-equipped for this sort of test.

Ricky Doyle retains his partnership with Gevrey who has received an 8lb rise for his Munster National success at Limerick last month, while Danny Gilligan will claim 5lb from Coko Beach who finished fourth in last year's renewal.

Elliott is aiming for his sixth success in the €100,000 contest, which he landed four years in a row from 2014 to 2017.

While competition to the Cullentra stable might be numerically sparse, there are still some formidable contenders from opposing yards. The Noel Meade-trained Thedevilscoachman is a dual Grade 3 winner over fences and was well-fancied for the Irish National when last seen in April where he travelled powerfully before pulling up before the final fence. The return to three miles should suit Meade's charge and Mark Walsh takes the ride, while the trainer also saddles Idas Boy under Liam McKenna.

Brian Hayes partners Macs Charm for Colm Murphy who was last seen staying on powerfully to land a Fairyhouse handicap in the spring, while Henry de Bromhead will have three chances with Rachael Blackmore to partner Ain't That A Shame . Mike O'Connor will combine with Watch House Cross and Darragh O'Keeffe rides Largy Debut .

Gavin Cromwell has declared progressive mare Limerick Lace who impressed when landing a mares chase at Clonmel on her seasonal reappearance last month. Aidan Kelly will claim 5lb off her back.

Troytown Handicap Chase runners and riders

Farouk D'alene Carl Millar

Coko Beach Danny Gilligan

Run Wild Fred Jack Kennedy

Thedevilscoachman Mark Walsh

Gevrey Ricky Doyle

Ain't That A Shame Rachael Blackmore

Diol Ker Kieren Buckley

Hollow Games Sam Ewing

Macs Charm Brian Hayes

Idas Boy Liam McKenna

Epson Du Houx Michael O'Sullivan

Limerick Lace Aidan Kelly

Tullybeg Jody McGarvey

Fakir D'alene Ben Harvey

Watch House Cross Mike O'Connor

Frontal Assault Donagh Meyler

Defi Bleu Gavin Brouder

Dunboyne Jordan Gainford

Largy Debut Darragh O'Keeffe

Punitive Jake Coen

Royal Thief Simon Torrens

Cavalry Master Charlie O'Dwyer

