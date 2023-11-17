Gordon Elliott responsible for 15 of the 22 runners in Sunday's Troytown Chase at Navan
Gordon Elliott is typically mob-handed in staying handicap chases in Ireland but the trainer's stranglehold on Sunday's Grade 3 Bar One Racing Troytown Handicap Chase (2.30) is somewhat unprecedented with the stable responsible for 15 of the 22 runners declared.
When any one trainer represents 68 per cent of the field, the stable jockey's selection will always provide food for thought and Jack Kennedy has elected to partner Run Wild Fred who made his seasonal return when fifth in last month's Munster National at Limerick. The nine-year-old has some classy form to his name, most notably when running out a comfortable winner of this contest two years ago off just a 4lb lower mark.
Sam Ewing takes the ride on Hollow Games who has scored on both visits to Navan, landing a Grade 3 at the track as a novice hurdler before a smooth success in his beginners' chase last season. He was last seen staying on strongly to finish third in the Galway Plate in August and looks well-equipped for this sort of test.
Ricky Doyle retains his partnership with Gevrey who has received an 8lb rise for his Munster National success at Limerick last month, while Danny Gilligan will claim 5lb from Coko Beach who finished fourth in last year's renewal.
Elliott is aiming for his sixth success in the €100,000 contest, which he landed four years in a row from 2014 to 2017.
While competition to the Cullentra stable might be numerically sparse, there are still some formidable contenders from opposing yards. The Noel Meade-trained Thedevilscoachman is a dual Grade 3 winner over fences and was well-fancied for the Irish National when last seen in April where he travelled powerfully before pulling up before the final fence. The return to three miles should suit Meade's charge and Mark Walsh takes the ride, while the trainer also saddles Idas Boy under Liam McKenna.
Brian Hayes partners Macs Charm for Colm Murphy who was last seen staying on powerfully to land a Fairyhouse handicap in the spring, while Henry de Bromhead will have three chances with Rachael Blackmore to partner Ain't That A Shame. Mike O'Connor will combine with Watch House Cross and Darragh O'Keeffe rides Largy Debut.
Gavin Cromwell has declared progressive mare Limerick Lace who impressed when landing a mares chase at Clonmel on her seasonal reappearance last month. Aidan Kelly will claim 5lb off her back.
Troytown Handicap Chase runners and riders
Farouk D'alene Carl Millar
Coko Beach Danny Gilligan
Run Wild Fred Jack Kennedy
Thedevilscoachman Mark Walsh
Gevrey Ricky Doyle
Ain't That A Shame Rachael Blackmore
Diol Ker Kieren Buckley
Hollow Games Sam Ewing
Macs Charm Brian Hayes
Idas Boy Liam McKenna
Epson Du Houx Michael O'Sullivan
Limerick Lace Aidan Kelly
Tullybeg Jody McGarvey
Fakir D'alene Ben Harvey
Watch House Cross Mike O'Connor
Frontal Assault Donagh Meyler
Defi Bleu Gavin Brouder
Dunboyne Jordan Gainford
Largy Debut Darragh O'Keeffe
Punitive Jake Coen
Royal Thief Simon Torrens
Cavalry Master Charlie O'Dwyer
- 'The position in the calendar is great' - Navan hails stellar entry list for inaugural two-day festival
- Facile Vega set for chasing debut at Navan this weekend while Gordon Elliott has 17 of 24 left in Troytown Chase
- 'It's a day I'll never forget and a few nights I'll never remember!' - Irish syndicate eye another party after Cheltenham Grade 2
- So what might Auguste Rodin's 2024 season look like? David Jennings has the answer
- 'The allegations against me were entirely unfounded' - Noel Hayes speaks out after being named in IHRB investigation
