Gordon Elliott: I'm not convinced we saw the real Gerri Colombe in the Savills and he could run again before the Gold Cup

Gordon Elliott is toying with the idea of giving Gerri Colombe another run before the Cheltenham Gold Cup and is not convinced we saw him at his very best when beaten 23 lengths by Galopin Des Champs in the Savills Chase.

It was billed as the biggest heavyweight showdown of the season so far, but Gerri Colombe could not lay a glove on the revitalised Gold Cup winner.

Elliott had planned to go straight to the Gold Cup after Christmas, and might still do that, but has not ruled out another outing before Cheltenham, with the Grade 2 Horse & Jockey Hotel Chase at Thurles, formerly known as the Kinloch Brae, one of three possibilities if he does decide to have a prep run. The Irish Gold Cup and Cotswold Chase are the other options.