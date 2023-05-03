Genuine insight and all-consuming passion: how Ted Walsh became the TV master

The following is taken from our weekly All Things Ireland email exclusively for Members' Club Ultimate subscribers. to have these and more weekly emails such as Lee Mottershead's Diary and Paul Kealy's Betting World delivered directly to your inbox.

Last week's Punchestown festival provided a suitably climactic end to the Irish jumps season. For many followers of the sport, there's no substitute for the atmosphere of the live experience, but stay-at-home fans were well catered for thanks to the Racing TV channel and the national broadcaster RTE.

RTE put a lot of resources into the meeting. The coverage was lively and varied, with no shortage of coherent punditry to set the racing in its context.

There's a delicate art in providing the required balance to televised coverage of major sporting events. You have to cater to knowledgeable and committed followers of the sport while making sure there is enough to engage the casual viewer.

Ted Walsh, who called time on his unique career in Irish broadcasting last week, did that better than almost anyone else by the simple means of communicating in a natural and completely unaffected way. He never dumbed down, never hyped up, and had a rare ability to combine genuine insight with an all-consuming passion for his subject.

Ted was a fixture of RTE's coverage for so long that the younger generation might not appreciate the full significance of a career that began in an era when the media landscape was much less cluttered than now.

Ted Walsh with his son Ruby and Robert Hall (left) on RTE Credit: Patrick McCann

Among those of my friends and contemporaries with little or no interest in the sport, he has typically been one of the first people to get a mention if the subject of Irish racing ever came up, and invariably in a positive context as someone who made the sport accessible, lively and interesting.

People would reference his down-to-earth eloquence, his wit and wisdom, the controversy he sometimes generated, and his colossal knowledge of the people involved at every level of racing from the grassroots right up to the top.

For 30-odd years, I've spoken to Ted regularly on the phone. After the death of our great mutual friend Tony Sweeney, press-room doyen and a peerless historian of Irish racing, he has often been my first port of call for information on the past. He has always been gracious and unfailingly helpful in reply, digging into his prodigious memory bank and recalling horses, individual races, and long-dead racing personalities with uncanny accuracy.

His memories are perceptive, vivid, and often hilarious; perhaps not always the most charitable, but rarely other than fair-minded. You sensed that if he had his doubts about a particular individual, there was usually a good reason.

Ted was the last man standing from an outstanding old-school RTE racing team that stood comparison with the best the BBC and Channel 4 could muster in their glory days: Tony O'Hehir, a terrifically accurate and unobtrusive commentator, Sweeney with his staggering knowledge of the betting ring and of racing esoterica, and Robert Hall, whose polish, professionalism and easy charm as a presenter and interviewer worked as a splendid foil to Ted's more abrasive presence.

Collectively, Irish racing owes them a massive debt of gratitude. At the season's end, an era ends.

