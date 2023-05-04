Racing Post logo
Galway Plate 'very much on the agenda' for Hewick - but Hanlon tight-lipped on next target

Hewick: winning the Oaksey Chase at Sandown under Rachael Blackmore
Hewick: won the Oaksey Chase at Sandown under Rachael BlackmoreCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Shark Hanlon is a man with a plan. Hewick has been the cheap gift that keeps on giving and the trainer has already mapped out his path to the 2024 Cheltenham Gold Cup.

There could be an international raid on the cards before another crack at the Galway Plate in early August, although Hanlon is keeping his cards close to his chest about the location of his next start.

Hewick will then have a well-earned break in the autumn and early winter before returning for the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown in early February where he could renew rivalry with Galopin Des Champs. Then it is on to Cheltenham for jump racing's ultimate prize. 

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Published on 4 May 2023Last updated 09:00, 4 May 2023
more inIreland
