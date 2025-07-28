From Golden Cygnet to Back In Front - five of Edward O'Grady's best horses remembered

Following the death of an Irish jump racing great in Edward O'Grady, Alan Sweetman reflects on five of his best horses from a stellar training career.

Golden Cygnet

The name still resonates after all these years, the story of what he was and the wonder of what he might have become. In a hurdling career lasting a little over four months between December 1977 and a fateful day in April 1978, the Deep Run gelding established an enduring reputation.

After four wins on home soil, he gave one of the all-time-great Cheltenham Festival performances in winning the Supreme Novices' Hurdle with breathtaking ease.

After another imperious display in the Fingal Hurdle at Fairyhouse, he was sent to Ayr for the Scottish Champion Hurdle, a handicap in which he conceded 5lb to dual Champion Hurdle winner Night Nurse and received just one pound from Sea Pigeon, runner-up to Monksfield at Cheltenham the previous month.

Cantering when disputing the lead with Night Nurse at the last, with Sea Pigeon two lengths away in third, he clipped the top of the hurdle and fell, suffering injuries which claimed his life two days later.

Owned by Galway auctioneer Ray Rooney and ridden in all seven races over hurdles by top amateur Niall 'Boots' Madden, he is still widely acclaimed as the best novice in the history of hurdle racing.

Originally trained by Paddy Mullins, Sound Man joined O'Grady after winning bumpers at Leopardstown and the Curragh in May 1993. A contemporary of top Irish novices Dorans Pride and Klairon Davis, he won two of his six starts over hurdles before making his name as a top-class chaser.

Sound Man (white cap) wins the 1996 Tingle Creek from Viking Flagship Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

A Grade 1 novice winner in the Drinmore and second to Klairon Davis in the 1995 Arkle, he enjoyed a five-race winning sequence the following season, including the Tingle Creek and the Comet Chase at Ascot, before losing out to Klairon Davis and Viking Flagship in the Champion Chase.

The winner of 11 of his 23 races over fences, he was placed on his 11 other completed chase starts, falling just once. In December 1996 he won the Tingle Creek for the second time, surviving a terrible blunder at the Pond fence to beat Viking Flagship by five lengths.

Jack Of Trumps

The best horse to carry the colours of JP McManus in his early days as an owner, Jack Of Trumps was fated to be remembered principally for his failures on his British ventures.

A faller at the 17th when odds-on for the National Hunt Chase in 1978, he was beaten by Silver Buck when favourite for the King George in 1979 and brought down when going well in the 1980 Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Irish racegoers saw him at his best when he won Punchestown's John Jameson Cup in 1978. He also landed a major gamble in the 1979 Irish Cesarewitch.

Drumlargan

Owned by Michael Cuddy, a leading Irish rugby administrator, Drumlargan responded to Tommy Ryan's vigorous riding to win the 1980 Sun Alliance Novices' Hurdle, justifying his status as the Irish banker of the meeting and provoking a storm of controversy.

Three years later Drumlargan, ridden by amateur Frank Codd, gave O'Grady one of the most satisfying triumphs of his career when becoming the first Irish horse since Arkle to win the Whitbread Gold Cup. In 1984 he took third place behind Burrough Hill Lad in the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

An anti-climactic chasing career should not take away from the achievements of Back In Front, an outstanding novice hurdler in the 2002-03 season, when he beat subsequent Gold Cup winner Kicking King by ten lengths in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle, and saw off the British-trained Limerick Boy in a Grade 1 event at the Punchestown festival.

Back In Front is clear under Norman Williamson in the 2003 Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Successful on three of his six visits to Cheltenham, he had far too much pace for subsequent staying star Inglis Drever when winning the Bula Hurdle in 2004.

Edward O'Grady 1949-2025:

Edward O'Grady, one of the greats of Irish jump racing, has died at the age of 75

Edward O'Grady was a statesman of Irish racing - intelligent, articulate and passionate in his commitment to the sport