Fozzy Stack plotting Group 1 raid with Ascot winner as he reflects on his perfect two from two in royal meeting breakthrough

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Fozzy Stack sent two runners to Royal Ascot and returned with two winners to give him his first successes at the meeting, and the Tipperary trainer is already eyeing the next targets for his Berkshire stars.

Involved as an assistant trainer when Lolly For Dolly became his father Tommy’s only Royal Ascot winner 15 years ago, Stack had been bidding to break his duck since taking over the licence in 2017.

That quest finally ended with Nola Soul ’s gutsy victory in the Chesham Stakes on Thursday and Thesecretadversary defied market weakness to land the Jersey Stakes on Saturday.

“I was hoping they both had good chances going over, but with the two-year-old you never really know given the occasion," Stack said. “I really fancied Thesecretadversary and I couldn’t understand why he was drifting. William Haggas’s horse [Saber Strike] had an unknown profile but I knew he would have to run a big race to get by ours.”

Thesecretadversary (right): came good in the Jersey Stakes and may have the Prix Jean Prat as his next aim Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Thesecretadversary did well to finish fifth in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket, given how keen he was, while he got no luck in running in the Irish version when sixth behind Gstaad. The decision to drop back to seven furlongs paid dividends at Ascot and Stack is leaning towards sticking to the same trip as he targets Group 1 honours in France next.

“He’s very honest,” Stack said. “He’s eager to please the whole time. We’ll probably go for the Prix Jean Prat with him at Deauville next, all being well.”

A step up to Group 2 level is the plan for Nola Soul. “I might aim him at the Futurity at the Curragh in the middle of August,” said Stack.

“He’s a big, raw horse who’s probably doing it all on pure ability at the moment. He’s very big with a long action. If he keeps improving, he could end up anywhere.”

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