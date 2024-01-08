Firefox and Ile Atlantique both intended runners in Friday's rescheduled Naas Grade 1

Firefox and Ile Atlantique both remain intended runners in the rescheduled Lawlor's of Naas Novice Hurdle on Friday at Naas, which will comprise a seven-race card that will be free to attend.

Six of the seven races, including the feature Grade 1 , were abandoned on Sunday due to dense fog and they will be staged on Friday along with a new 80-95 handicap hurdle which has attracted 32 entries.

Firefox and Ile Atlantique are still on course to clash according to their trainers. Gordon Elliott said: "Firefox will run on Friday and nothing has changed. It's going to be a very good race and everybody will learn plenty. We like our horse."

Willie Mullins expressed similar sentiments, saying: "I would imagine Ile Atlantique and the rest of my team will run on Friday. It was no bad thing them all having a day out on Sunday anyway and getting out of the yard for a few hours."

The Tom Mullins-trained Fascile Mode and Elliott’s Jigoro have come back into the reckoning as the original entries stood on Monday, bringing the potential field up to ten once again.

Naas manager Eamonn McEvoy said it was regrettable that Sunday's action had to be stopped after just one race. He said: "It was hugely disappointing for everyone but fog is so unpredictable. It initially lifted enough to allow us to race, but it just came down again at the wrong time and the safety of the jockeys and horses is the most important thing so we couldn’t take any chances.

"We're delighted to be able to reschedule the Lawlor’s of Naas Novice Hurdle and the remainder of the card for this Friday. This is our centenary year and this Grade 1 looks to be a novice race for the ages.

"We're hoping people will be able to get here on Friday to witness some of Ireland’s leading novice hurdlers. It would be no surprise if this race provided us with multiple Grade 1 winners for the future."

