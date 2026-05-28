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Extraordinary row over pre-race checks escalates as Irish trainers' body calls for full investigation into IHRB vet team
The extraordinary row sparked by events before Sunday's Irish 1,000 Guineas has escalated after the Irish trainers' body called for an investigation into the pre-race checks conducted at the Curragh.
A furious Richard Hughes has threatened to boycott sending runners to Ireland after America Queen was stopped from running in the Classic, while the connections of Magny Cours alleged their filly had her chance spoiled after she was trotted up for 40 minutes before she was eventually allowed to run.
The situation deteriorated further on Thursday when the Irish Racehorse Trainers Association (IRTA) called on the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Body (IHRB) to launch an investigation, stating that Magny Cours had her chance "undoubtedly compromised" and citing a lack of confidence among trainers over veterinary processes.
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