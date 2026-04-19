'Everyone in school is great. They’re always supporting me' - 16-year-old taking all-weather by storm and ready to rock on turf

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Those who do not follow all-weather racing too closely may be surprised to find the name of Reese Holohan leading the way among all riders at Dundalk in 2026.

The 16-year-old has been the breakout star of the winter months on the artificial surface and is now looking forward to what could be a lucrative debut season on turf, given his valuable 7lb claim.

“I had no involvement in racing, but I always had ponies,” said Holohan. “After I started riding in pony races, I just always wanted to be a jockey. I think riding ponies was a good place to learn the basics and get a racing brain, but riding at Dundalk was completely different.”

Apprenticed to Mark Fahey, the native of Laois rode 49 winners in the pony racing ranks before beginning his career under rules in September. A first win followed in December when successful on the Denis Hogan-trained Benavente. Since then, Holohan hasn’t looked back, adding ten more winners and returning a remarkable level-stakes profit of +67.08 for all rides this year.

“Riding my first winner on the track was something else,” he said. “It was a special feeling. I had been knocking on the door a couple of times and then to get the win gave me a boost of confidence.”

Currently in sixth year and studying for his exams, Holohan says he has received a lot of support.

“I’ll get the leaving certificate out of the way and then I’ll put my head down and go racing full time,” he said. “My parents love it, they love watching the racing and get a great kick out of it. Everyone in school is great as well. They’re always watching and supporting me.”

Holohan didn’t need to wait long for his first winner on turf, as he partnered Satono Chevalier to victory for Aidan Melia at Navan last month, and the young jockey says riding at the big Irish tracks is a far cry from Dundalk.

“It was brilliant to get a turf winner,” he said. “It was like riding my first winner all over again. It’s completely different to ride on grass. I’m learning plenty in terms of judging pace. Hopefully, I can keep picking up as many rides as I can and get a few winners over the line.

“It’s brilliant riding around the likes of the Curragh and Leopardstown. I’ve had four rides around Leopardstown now, and the crowd that was there the other day was class. To hear the roar of the crowd was mad. It’s a little different from Dundalk. It’s cold up there in the winter, so you wouldn’t see too much of a crowd!”

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