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Ireland
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Emmet Mullins and Paul Byrne set another audacious plan with new purchase - including a potential Irish Derby tilt

Emmet Mullins (centre) with owner and ally Paul Byrne
Paul Byrne (left) and Emmet Mullins: the pair most recently combined to win the Irish Grand National with Soldier In MilanCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
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Zia Zabel has been purchased for a substantial, undisclosed sum by owner Paul Byrne, with an audacious career map already drawn up for the talented three-year-old in tandem with his trusted trainer Emmet Mullins.

The son of Ghaiyyath was awarded a Flat rating of 107 following his head defeat in the Group 3 Gallinule Stakes last month on what was his fourth career start, and it was a performance that caught the eye of Byrne, who has acquired the former Natalia Lupini-trained colt from owner Peter Trainor.

Byrne and Mullins have built a formidable reputation for their unique way of campaigning horses, highlighted by the recent Irish Grand National success of Soldier In Milan.

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