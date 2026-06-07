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Emmet Mullins and Paul Byrne set another audacious plan with new purchase - including a potential Irish Derby tilt
Zia Zabel has been purchased for a substantial, undisclosed sum by owner Paul Byrne, with an audacious career map already drawn up for the talented three-year-old in tandem with his trusted trainer Emmet Mullins.
The son of Ghaiyyath was awarded a Flat rating of 107 following his head defeat in the Group 3 Gallinule Stakes last month on what was his fourth career start, and it was a performance that caught the eye of Byrne, who has acquired the former Natalia Lupini-trained colt from owner Peter Trainor.
Byrne and Mullins have built a formidable reputation for their unique way of campaigning horses, highlighted by the recent Irish Grand National success of Soldier In Milan.
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