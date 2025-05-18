Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
Next race unavailable
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
Next race unavailable
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Ireland
premium

'Elite' Arc favourite Kalpana on track for Curragh Group 1 after plan A aborted

Kalpana: just about the most exciting horse in training
Kalpana: heading for Sunday's Group 1 Tattersalls Gold Cup at the CurraghCredit: Getty Images

Kalpana, a high-profile absentee from York's May meeting, is set to make her seasonal comeback in Sunday's Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh.

Winner of last season's Group 1 Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot, Kalpana was ruled out of last week's Middleton Stakes with a dirty scope, but trainer Andrew Balding expects her to be fighting fit when she lines up in Ireland at the weekend. 

"We'd have liked to have gone to York, but she had a slightly dirty scope," said Balding. "She worked well on Saturday morning and scoped clean afterwards so we're all systems go for Ireland at the weekend."

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inIreland

Last updated

iconCopy
more inIreland
more inIreland