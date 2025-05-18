- More
'Elite' Arc favourite Kalpana on track for Curragh Group 1 after plan A aborted
Kalpana, a high-profile absentee from York's May meeting, is set to make her seasonal comeback in Sunday's Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh.
Winner of last season's Group 1 Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot, Kalpana was ruled out of last week's Middleton Stakes with a dirty scope, but trainer Andrew Balding expects her to be fighting fit when she lines up in Ireland at the weekend.
"We'd have liked to have gone to York, but she had a slightly dirty scope," said Balding. "She worked well on Saturday morning and scoped clean afterwards so we're all systems go for Ireland at the weekend."
