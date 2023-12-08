El Fabiolo to face five rivals in Sunday's Hilly Way Chase - and Edwardstone declared for the Peterborough Chase

El Fabiolo will take on five rivals for his reappearance in the Bar One Racing Hilly Way Chase on Sunday. The Willie Mullins-trained six-year-old returns in the Cork Grade 2 that stablemate Energumene has won for the past two seasons before going on to land the Champion Chase.

El Fabiolo is the 11-10 favourite for that Cheltenham Festival Grade 1 ahead of a huge weekend for the two-mile chase division with Jonbon, who the market leader beat by five and a half lengths in the Arkle, in action at Sandown on Saturday in the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase.

El Fabiolo's rivals include Grand Annual winner Maskada , Grand National runner-up Vanillier and the unbeaten Jungle Boogie, who will make his first appearance on a racecourse for 708 days. The Malcolm Denmark-owned nine-year-old won all three of his starts for Willie Mullins and makes his chase and stable debut for Henry de Bromhead.

Gordon Elliott relies solely on Fil Dor after his mare Riviere D'etel was the only one not to be declared with Rebel Gold completing the six-runner line-up.

Hilly Way Chase runners and riders

El Fabiolo Paul Townend

Rebel Gold Michael O'Sullivan

Fil Dor Jack Kennedy

Jungle Boogie Rachael Blackmore

Vanillier Keith Donoghue

Maskada Darragh O'Keeffe



Janidil a rare Irish runner in the Peterborough Chase

Janidil will be the first Irish-trained runner to participate in the TrustATrader Peterborough Chase since One Cool Cookie finished fourth behind Monet’s Garden in 2008 for Charlie Swan. He could contribute to an excellent day for Willie Mullins by providing him with a first Huntingdon winner in Sunday's Grade 2.

Janidil was second to stablemate Allaho on his reappearance in last month’s Clonmel Oil Chase and was due to run at Thurles last Thursday before being taken out due to coughing. Jody McGarvey will be hoping for more Graded success aboard a JP McManus-owned runner having recently ridden his fourth Grade 1 winner in the Drinmore Novice Chase on I Am Maximus.

Janidil: Willie Mullins-trained nine-year-old is the first Irish representative in the Peterborough Chase since 2008 Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Paul Nicholls, Harry Cobden and owner Johnny de la Hey combined to win the £75,000 contest last year with Pic D’Orhy and the same combination is represented by Solo . The seven-year-old was second to Elixir De Nutz in the Haldon Gold Cup on his seasonal debut and the winner boosted the form by following up off a 5lb higher mark at Newbury last Saturday.

Old Roan winner Jetoile makes his first start in a non-handicap Graded race since finishing second to Constitution Hill in last year’s Tolworth Novices’ Hurdle. Ryan Potter’s stable star will be ridden by Daryl Jacob, who twice won the Peterborough Chase on Top Notch in 2017 and 2019.

Jetoile beat Al Dancer by four and a half lengths in the Old Roan but the Sam Thomas-trained third meets the Aintree winner on a stone better weight terms as he attempts to reverse the form.

Edwardstone is one of six declared for the Peterborough Chase but the nine-year-old will defend his Tingle Creek Chase crown at Sandown on Saturday unless that meeting is abandoned. Trainer Alan King said: "He'll go to Sandown and if that happens to be abandoned, we've got plan B if Huntingdon does survive.

"He's been declared for the Peterborough, but that is just a back-up. It's been very difficult making plans at the moment."

First Flow , who won this race in 2021, completes what is likely to be a five-runner line-up with the Joseph O'Brien-trained pair of Fakir D'oudairies and Banbridge not declared.

Peterborough Chase runners and riders

Edwardstone Tom Cannon

Janidil Jody McGarvey

Jetoile Daryl Jacob

Solo Harry Cobden

Al Dancer Charlie Deutsch

First Flow David Bass

