Edward O'Grady was a statesman of Irish racing - intelligent, articulate and passionate in his commitment to the sport

Edward O'Grady , who has died at the age of 75, was champion jumps trainer in Ireland four times and an important figure in the history of Irish participation at the Cheltenham Festival.

He trained 18 festival winners, including the ill-fated Golden Cygnet, widely hailed as a future champion after a brilliant victory in the 1978 Supreme Novices' Hurdle, and Mister Donovan, whose triumph in the 1982 Sun Alliance Novices' Hurdle was a watershed moment for his owner JP McManus.

As the trainer of Jack Of Trumps, a dual Punchestown Chase winner and the first significant jumper owned by the young County Limerick bookmaker and gambler, O'Grady helped to nurture the expansive ambitions that ultimately led to McManus becoming the most influential owner in jump racing history.

O'Grady entered racing folklore in the aftermath of Gay Future's win at Cartmel in August 1974, having prepared the horse for the celebrated coup which involved an in-transit switch with a horse sent to the bank holiday fixture by trainer Tony Collins.

Born in 1949, O'Grady was the only child of trainer and three-time champion Irish jump jockey Willie O'Grady, and Mary Hogan, sister of legendary amateur rider PP Hogan and a member of a famous County Limerick racing dynasty.

Educated at Blackrock College in Dublin, he was a veterinary student at University College Dublin when his father died in January 1972.

Taking over the licence, O'Grady made his reputation rapidly as an astute trainer of young horses. His talent for preparing bumper horses attracted the attention of McManus and his associate, the late Jimmy Hayes. The resulting owner-trainer partnership was central to the annual Cheltenham narrative for a few gloriously colourful years.

The Mouse Morris-ridden Mr Midland gave O'Grady a first Cheltenham Festival success in 1974, and he was on the brink of double figures when Northern Game won the 1984 Triumph Hurdle. However, owing to a brief dalliance with the Flat and a general downturn in Irish jumping fortunes, it was not until 1994 that he added to his festival score when Time For A Run landed a big gamble in the Coral Cup, and Mucklemeg won the Champion Bumper. He trained six more festival winners, the last with Sky's The Limit in the 2006 Coral Cup, before the climate again changed on the domestic scene with the emergence of the big battalions marshalled by Willie Mullins, Gordon Elliott, and Henry de Bromhead.

His championship winners included Flame Gun (1978) and Mountrivers (1980) in the Stayers' Hurdle, and Ned Kelly in the Irish Champion Hurdle in 2002. He trained many talented staying handicap chasers, notably the 1983 Irish Grand National winner Bit Of A Skite, and Drumlargan, winner of the Whitbread the same year, and third in the 1984 Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Dual Tingle Creek winner Sound Man spearheaded the stable's resurgence in the 1990s. The trainer's 'second coming' was a tribute to his innate talent and strength of purpose. Ned Kelly, Back In Front and Sacundai provided multiple big-race successes in the early years of the century. Tranquil Sea , Catch Me and Cash And Go later kept the stable in the headlines.

O'Grady's death on the eve of the Galway festival offers a poignant reminder of the first decade of his career, since he won the Plate three times in four years and completed a rare Ballybrit double in 1979 when Hindhope captured the Plate, and Hard Tarquin won the Galway Hurdle.

Gracious in victory and defeat, O'Grady mellowed from the buccaneering figure of his youth into a statesman of Irish racing; intelligent, articulate and passionate in his commitment to Irish racing and rural life. A warmly gregarious figure, he combined wisdom and wit in a vast repertoire of anecdotes that were testament to a richly lived life.

