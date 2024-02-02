Dry forecast for weekend's Grade 1 feast with mixture of soft and yielding ground expected at Leopardstown

Dry forecasts across Britain and Ireland will ensure predictable ground conditions for this weekend's Grade 1 action as Leopardstown open its doors for day one of the Dublin Racing Festival.

Conditions were described as soft on the hurdles track and yielding to soft on the chase course, which will host the return of Galopin Des Champs in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup Chase (3.35 ).

While there will be temperatures of around 12C during Saturday's card, there is a chance of minor showers after racing, with the course looking to provide fresh ground for its Sunday fixture.

Clerk of the course Lorcan Wyer said on Friday: "The forecast is largely dry, but there might be some light rain Saturday evening into Sunday. Sunday itself looks pretty good."

Dry conditions are also expected at Sandown for the Grade 1 Virgin Bet Scilly Isles Novices' Chase (2.35 ), with the going currently good, good to soft on the chase course and good to soft, soft in places on the hurdles track.

"The last rain we saw at the track was the morning of our meeting last week, when we had about three millimetres," clerk Andrew Cooper said on Friday. "The track has settled down since and for this time of year we're drier than normal, particularly on the hurdles course. Since our abandoned meeting on January 6 we've only seen about half an inch of rain. Conditions are not going to soften, as the temperatures are in the low teens and it's going to be similar on Saturday.

"We watered the back straight midweek just to maintain the good ground and there's a few dead areas on the hurdles home straight, but the more we've dried out the less dead it's getting, it's improved all week. There's lots of fresh ground by the hurdles, so we're good to go."

Conditions are good to soft, soft in places at Musselburgh, which kicks off its Scottish Cheltenham Trial weekend on Saturday and does not expect a going change despite strong winds forecast.

Musselburgh clerk Rory Innes said: "We had five millimetres of rain on Wednesday, but we're only forecast one millimetre for tomorrow. The wind is blowing, but the ground doesn't seem to be drying out, so I think we'll have the same conditions on Saturday."

