Down Royal's Champion Chase meeting under threat as heavy rain leaves track unraceable

Down Royal's Champion Chase meeting is under threat after heavy rain left "significant" amounts of water on the track.

The course was hit by 25mm rain overnight, with other parts of Northern Ireland flooded, which has left it unfit for racing on Wednesday. The two-day fixture begins on Friday before the Ladbrokes-sponsored Grade 1 highlight takes place on Saturday.

Clerk of the course Tracey O'Meara said: "There was a further 25mm of rainfall overnight and the track is unfit for racing at the moment, due to significant amounts of water lying in some areas.

"The total rainfall here since Sunday has been 66mm. When I spoke with Met Eireann they suggested that the bulk of the rain is now behind us, but there are still some showers around for today."

The Champion Chase is expected to be this season's starting point for leading Cheltenham Gold Cup fancy Gerri Colombe, while top-class stars including Minella Indo and last year's winner Envoi Allen are also among the field.

A further update on conditions will be given on Thursday, and O'Meara hopes they will avoid the worst of any further wet weather to improve the fixture's chances.

She added: "The worst case scenario, according to Met Eireann, is that we could get another 15mm throughout today, but that's the worst case scenario. We have a more favourable forecast from tomorrow, but we'll need it.

"The groundstaff have already begun work on the track in areas where the water is lying, and we'll give a further update on the situation on Thursday morning at 8am."

A 7.30am inspection on Friday has been called for Huntingdon's fixture on Sunday, with heavy rain forecast as well as a risk of flooding.

The going is currently good to soft, soft in places, but up to 36mm of rain is forecast at the Cambridgeshire track between Thursday and raceday.

Huntingdon is liable to flooding and is another track that is braced for the impact of Storm Ciaran, which is set to hit parts of England.

