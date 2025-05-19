Donnacha O'Brien planning to supplement unbeaten filly 'whose form looks strong' for Irish 1,000 Guineas

Donnacha O'Brien's bid to claim a first Irish Guineas will be enhanced by a supplementary entry for the unbeaten Atsila , with stable star Porta Fortuna also set to return in a big weekend for his team.

O'Brien was a multiple Classic-winning rider and claimed the Prix de Diane in his rookie year as a trainer with Fancy Blue in 2020, but the Curragh Classics have yet to be conquered.

However, the trainer believes Comanche Brave can outrun his odds in Saturday's Irish 2,000 Guineas after his close second to Henri Matisse on his reappearance was heavily franked by the winner's success in the French Guineas last weekend.