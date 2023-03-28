Dermot Weld set to unleash star fillies with Homeless Songs and Tarawa ready to run

Dermot Weld is preparing to unleash two exciting fillies in the next fortnight at Leopardstown, starting with Tarawa on Sunday.

The daughter of Shamardal impressed when winning at Leopardstown in October and is set to kickstart her Classic campaign in the Group 3 Ballylinch Stud 1,000 Guineas Trial over 7f.

Weld said: "Tarawa has wintered well and will likely take her chance this weekend. Hopefully she can run a nice race, she's a nice filly."

The stable is also set to run a Classic winner next week, with Moyglare Stud's Homeless Songs earmarked for the Listed Heritage Stakes next Wednesday. Last year's breathtaking Irish 1,000 Guineas winner was entered at the Curragh last weekend but did not take up her engagement.

"Homeless Songs is likely to run at Leopardstown next Wednesday in the Heritage Stakes over a mile," Weld said. "It's a Listed race for four-year-olds and up and that is the plan with her at the moment."

Homeless Songs: Irish 1,000 Guineas winner is set to return at Leopardstown next Wednesday Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Tarawa's opponents on Sunday could include the Aidan O'Brien-trained Beginnings, an easy six-length winner at Dundalk in November and a daughter of the stable's dual Guineas winner in 2017, Winter.

Ballylinch Stud also sponsor the preceding 2,000 Guineas Trial in which Ballydoyle have five of the 11 entries including Alfred Munnings, Greenland and Hans Andersen.

Aidan O'Brien also has a number of Derby hopes entered in the Group 3 Ballysax Stakes on the card, with plenty of eyes likely to be on Alexandroupolis and Denmark. They will be bidding to land this race en route to joining the illustrious roll of honour that is attached to this contest, with the likes of dual Derby hero Harzand, Broome and Fascinating Rock claiming it on the way to establishing themselves as Group 1 winners.

