Dermot Weld has some 'major targets' in mind for Juddmonte's hugely impressive Curragh winner

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Purview could be the next star for legendary trainer Dermot Weld, who has some major targets in mind for the colt after his scintillating performance at the Curragh last month.

Weld has always held the son of Kingman – who was in David Jennings' 25 most exciting Flat horses this summer – in high regard and he signed off last season with a cosy Listed win in the Navigation Stakes at Cork.

And he looked something special when stepped up to a mile and a half on his first start as a four-year-old in the Orby Stakes last time.

He oozed class under Colin Keane, stretching six lengths clear of Trustyourinstinct, earning a Racing Post Rating of 121. While Weld has not mapped out the next step for Juddmonte’s homebred colt, he is hoping for a lengthy campaign that includes some international goals.

"Purview has come out of his race very well," said Weld. "We haven't gone through it in great detail, we just discussed it briefly and we have an open mind.

“It's a long season and I'd have major targets in mind for the end of the year, but we haven't decided yet about his next race."

Dermot Weld on Purview: "He was very impressive at the Curragh. He's a lovely, big horse and he's fulfilling the promise we always thought he had" Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Asked whether there would be international missions, he said: "Yes. He was very impressive at the Curragh. He's a lovely, big horse and he's fulfilling the promise we always thought he had.

"I was mad keen to run him over a mile and a half. He enjoyed it, so it's onwards and upwards."

Weld's success in targeting major international races is well documented, and he was a trailblazer among European trainers when it came to preparing horses to land some of the world's most prestigious contests.

He became the first European trainer to win the Melbourne Cup in 1993 and added another in 2002, while the Hong Kong Mile, Italian Derby, American Derby and Oaks, Belmont Stakes and Breeders' Cup Turf are just some of the other highlights on his international CV.

A guilty pleasure of mine. I loved him from the first day I laid eyes on him at Dundalk. Reports from those in the know suggested he always worked better than he ran, but he put that right with an outrageously impressive success in a Listed event at the Curragh. We're only scratching the surface. This is a serious colt.

Prediction: Wins a Group 1 somewhere in Europe in 2026 and goes to the Arc with a squeak.

Read more:

David Jennings' 25 most exciting Flat horses this summer - including a 6-1 shot for Royal Ascot who could go off 6-4

Henry de Bromhead retires Captain Guinness - but hopes to send another veteran Cheltenham winner to Royal Ascot

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