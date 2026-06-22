Derby-winning jockey Emmet McNamara takes over as secretary of Irish Jockeys Association on interim basis

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Derby-winning jockey Emmet McNamara has been appointed as interim executive secretary of the Irish Jockeys Association (IJA) after it was revealed that Andrew Coonan would step down from the role later this week.

McNamara, 36, enjoyed a successful 15-year career in the saddle and was crowned champion apprentice in 2008. He rode 147 winners in Ireland, including on the Aidan O'Brien-trained Port Douglas in the Beresford Stakes in 2015 and on Douglas Macarthur in the Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial in 2017.

His greatest day came at Epsom in 2020 when he made all on board the O'Brien-trained Serpentine in the coronavirus-impacted Derby, producing a 25-1 shock in front of the empty grandstands.

Since his last ride in 2023, McNamara has been completing his accountancy experience with Coolmore Stud having finishing his exams while riding. He also works as a pundit for RTE on raceday.

McNamara also co-founded Complete Sports Management (CSM) last month alongside former jockeys Ruby Walsh, Fran Berry and chartered accountant JP Wynne, which aims to represent jockeys across a range of sectors including commercial, PR and media, tax and financial planning.

Emmet McNamara with Derby winner Serpentine Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

McNamara will take up the role at the IJA on an interim basis until the AGM in September, when a full-time appointment will be made.

"I'm very much looking forward to representing the jockeys in the weighing room and advocating on their behalf," said McNamara. "Hopefully, I can bring plenty to the role over the next few months from my own career as a jockey and through my background in racing and accountancy.

"I finished up with Coolmore a few weeks ago, and it coincided with this role becoming available. I had a fantastic time at Coolmore and at Ballydoyle previously.

"Obviously, through my time in accountancy, I built up experience in corporate governance and on the legal side of things too, so hopefully that will translate well to the new role."

Coonan, who has over 35 years of service with the IJA, will step down as executive secretary on June 26 and described his work as an "honour and a privilege".

Read more:

Andy Burnham wanted to 'relegate gambling sponsorship of sport to the history books' – and now he's set to be PM

Owen Burrows excited to take on O'Brien big guns in first Irish Derby bid with unbeaten star - and buoyed by Royal Ascot performances

An Irish Derby rematch that could host a classy gatecrasher, plus the Northumberland Plate and Christophe Soumillon's appeal

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.