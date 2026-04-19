Derby favourite Benvenuto Cellini set for Classic trial at rearranged Epsom fixture with stablemate heading to Sandown on Friday

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Derby favourite Benvenuto Cellini will get a feel for Epsom on Tuesday week at the track's rearranged opening raceday of the season.

The Listed Blue Riband Trial is on the agenda for the son of Frankel, who had a hugely promising two-year-old campaign. Stablemate Action will take in the bet365 Classic Trial at Sandown on Friday.

Benvenuto Cellini landed a Killarney maiden last season then bolted up in the Group 2 KPMG Champions Juvenile Stakes at Leopardstown.

He was 7-4 favourite for the Futurity Trophy and finished third behind stablemate Hawk Mountain on very testing ground. Action, also trained by Aidan O'Brien, split the pair.

Benvenuto Cellini is a best-priced 6-1 to give Ballydoyle another Derby success at Epsom on June 6, having taken over as favourite from stablemate Pierre Bonnard, who could finish only seventh on his return in the Ballysax this month.

O'Brien and Ryan Moore landed the Blue Riband Trial in 2019 with Cape Of Good Hope, while the same combination went close last year with Trinity College, who was beaten a head.

Benvenuto Cellini and Action are both entered in the bet365 Classic Trial at Sandown on Friday, but the latter is the more likely candidate for that assignment. He is a 16-1 chance for the Derby, a market which O'Brien dominates with the first seven in the betting.

Action (right) and Benvenuto Cellini fill the places behind stablemate Hawk Mountain in the Futurity Trophy at Doncaster last autumn Credit: Grossick Racing (racingpost.com/photos)

O'Brien said: "Benvenuto Cellini was to go to Epsom this Tuesday but the meeting was put back a week. The plan at the moment is for Action to go to Sandown and Benvenuto Cellini to go to Epsom the following Tuesday."

Epsom's first meeting of the season was rearranged after a burst irrigation system prevented watering at the track.

Betfred Derby (Epsom, June 6)

Betfred: 6 Benvenuto Cellini, Pierre Bonnard, 10 Hawk Mountain, 12 Christmas Day, Montreal, 16 Action, Constitution River, 20 bar.

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