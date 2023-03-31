Derby fancy Alexandroupolis one of seven declared for Sunday's Group 3 Ballysax at Leopardstown

Alexandroupolis, who is as short as 12-1 for the Derby in June, is one of seven horses declared for Sunday's Group 3 P.W. McGrath Memorial Ballysax Stakes at Leopardstown.

The Camelot colt entered many notebooks after winning stylishly over an extended mile at Galway in September and is one of three for trainer Aidan O'Brien, with the Ballydoyle trio completed by Denmark and Mohawk Chief. Alexandroupolis also holds entries in the Irish 2,000 Guineas and Irish Derby.

O'Brien has won the race 11 times, most recently with Bolshoi Ballet in 2021, but last year victory went to his son Donnacha with Piz Badile and this year the young trainer will be represented by Alder, who was last seen finishing third in the Group 2 Champions Juvenile Stakes.

His brother Joseph will saddle Up And Under, who was an eyecatching third on debut at Navan in October, while others include the John Joseph Murphy-trained White Birch, who has been purchased by Chantal Regalado-Gonzalez since running away with a Dundalk maiden in November. The owner has enjoyed Group 1 success in recent years with the likes of Thunder Moon, Iridessa, Intricately and Qualify.

Jim Bolger last won the race with Light Heavy in 2012 and he will saddle Serious Charges.

The Ballysax has previously produced Classic winners like High Chaparral, Galileo, Fame And Glory and most recently Harzand, who went on to do the British and Irish Derby double in 2016.

