'Definitely one of the highlights of the year' - Scaramanga's Tennessee strike lifts Mullins team to new high

Assistant trainer Patrick Mullins described Scaramanga's victory in the $150,000 Iroquois Steeplechase on Sunday night as "one of the highlights of the year" after the eight-year-old landed US Grade 1 honours in Nashville, Tennessee over three miles at Percy Warner Park.

It looked a tough assignment on paper for the Malcolm Denmark gelding as he was facing the prolific Snap Decision, who was seeking a third consecutive victory, but he found plenty for pressure in the closing stages to forge clear of that rival.

Paul Townend positioned Scaramanga in mid-division for much of the contest. A less than fluent leap at the second-last failed to curb his momentum as he seemed to be always answering Townend's urgings. The champion jockey had to be at his best however as racing room was tight going to the final obstacle, but a good jump at the last sealed victory and he picked up well to run out a decisive winner.

Speaking on Sunday at Killarney, where he was riding less than 18 hours after crossing the line in the US, Townend said: "It was brilliant and nice to go and do it on foreign soil. It was a good find and a good pot. Fair play to Malcom Denmark for going.

Paul Townend: "It was brilliant and nice to go and do it on foreign soil. It was a good find and a good pot" Credit: CAROLINE NORRIS

"There's some great prize-money over in the US but you need the right type of horse to be going. He was brave. When you're going up the hill, you kind of run down and back up and when we got off the bend he picked up and he was able to get through the gap well."

Assistant trainer Patrick Mullins described the success as one of the most satisfying of the season. He said: "It was brilliant for Scaramanga. To win one of the marquee races out in America is very special. It was definitely one of the highlights of the year. He was in good form and ran very well at when fourth in the Coral Cup at Cheltenham and he seems to have improved again."

This was Closutton's first victory in the race having gone close back in 2016 when Shaneshill and Stayers' Hurdle winner Nichols Canyon finished second and third behind Rawnaq.

Mullins said: "It's a very tough race to win. Snap Decision was a horse we were very wary of going into it but Scaramanga is possibly unexposed over hurdles. There’s lots of fun to be had with him now going forward as he could go back to the Flat or return to America."

Danny Mullins was also flying the Irish flag in the race as he finished fourth on the Keri Brion-trained Ask Paddington.

Read this next:

. 18+. New UK+IRE customers only. Certain deposit methods and bet types excluded. Minimum first £/€5 bet within 14 days of account reg at minimum odds 1/2 to get 4x £/€5 free bets. Free bets available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for seven days. Stake not returned. Restrictions and T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.