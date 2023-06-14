Decision on whether rebel tracks will make a U-turn on media rights deal expected in next 24 hours

A decision on whether the five rebel tracks will belatedly sign up to the new €47 million-a-year media rights deal is expected in the next 24 hours with crunch talks on Wednesday reported to have been positive.

The five members of United Irish Racecourses (UIR) – Kilbeggan, Limerick, Roscommon, Sligo and Thurles – had a crucial meeting with Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) and the Association of Irish Racecourses (AIR) in an attempt to get all 26 Irish tracks to sign up to the five-year deal with RMG/SIS.

A spokesperson for HRI said: "It was a very constructive meeting, a really good discussion. The five racecourses will now go away and reflect on their positions and we will give them time and space to decide what they want to do."

UIR had previously described the deal as inequitable and insist that HRI takes a disproportionate slice of the media rights revenue and that the deal favours larger tracks.

They were previously offered €100,000 per fixture in what was described as an unsolicited offer from Arena Racing Company (Arc).

There was huge surprise among members of the cross-party agriculture committee this month when representatives of UIR told them they were prepared to take less money from a potential new media rights deal in preference for the extra exposure they might get from their fixtures being broadcast on Sky Sports Racing.

Paul Hensey, chief executive of AIR, said that Wednesday's meeting was a positive one with UIR and expects the five tracks to make a decision by the end of the week.

He said: "It was a positive meeting and everyone had an opportunity to air their views. I would be hopeful that we will know one way or the other about their decisions over the next day or two."

