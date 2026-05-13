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Ireland
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'It was a savage season' - Darragh O'Keeffe on his jockeys' title near-miss and three horses to follow for the season ahead

Bob Olinger and Darragh O'Keeffe winning the Champion Stayers Hurdle Gr.1 Punchestown Festival day 3. Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post 30.04.2026
Darragh O'Keeffe: celebrates after winning the Champion Stayers Hurdle at Punchestown on Bob OlingerCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
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Darragh O’Keeffe has described his near-miss in the Irish jump jockeys’ championship as a “savage season”, preferring to focus on his best ever tally of 99 winners rather than dwelling on the disappointment of coming agonisingly close to winning his first title.

He finished just three winners behind Jack Kennedy and is hungry to go one better in 2027.

The jockeys’ title race went down to the wire and it was not until halfway through the final day of the season at Punchestown that Kennedy was officially crowned champion as O’Keeffe's brave attempt to reel him in fell just short.

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Deputy Ireland editor

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