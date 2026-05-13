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'It was a savage season' - Darragh O'Keeffe on his jockeys' title near-miss and three horses to follow for the season ahead
Darragh O’Keeffe has described his near-miss in the Irish jump jockeys’ championship as a “savage season”, preferring to focus on his best ever tally of 99 winners rather than dwelling on the disappointment of coming agonisingly close to winning his first title.
He finished just three winners behind Jack Kennedy and is hungry to go one better in 2027.
The jockeys’ title race went down to the wire and it was not until halfway through the final day of the season at Punchestown that Kennedy was officially crowned champion as O’Keeffe's brave attempt to reel him in fell just short.
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Published on inIreland
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- Commonwealth Cup favourite Charles Darwin the headline act for Aidan O'Brien as Royal Ascot clues abound on Naas Trials day
- Nine winners and two seconds from 11 runners: now the most in-form trainer around has an audacious Melbourne Cup plan
- John Gosden plots Sandown or Irish Group 1 as he revs up Ombudsman - but stablemate Field Of Gold may have return delayed
- Jan Brueghel 'nearly died' last year - now Aidan O'Brien is relishing prospect of 'proper race' against Calandagan in Epsom rematch
- Would Constitution River and Diamond Necklace stay a mile and a half based on their pedigrees?