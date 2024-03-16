Curragh 'fit to race' before its opening fixture of 2024 on Monday but further rain is forecast

The Curragh is fit for racing for its opening day of the Irish Flat season on Monday, but officials will be hoping no more rain arrives than is forecast to allow the meeting to go ahead.

The Group 3 Lodge Park Stud Irish EBF Park Express Stakes (3.40) and the €100,000 Nua Healthcare Irish Lincolnshire (4.10) headline an eight-race card at Ireland's premier Flat track.

Following 23mm of rain in 24 hours, the Curragh was unraceable on Thursday due to waterlogging, but clerk of the course Brendan Sheridan on Sunday described the ground as heavy but fit for racing.

Sheridan said on Sunday: "The ground is heavy. There has been 3mm of rain since declarations and there's a possibility of 2-5mm through today and tonight. It's mainly dry tomorrow morning with the possibility of further showers tomorrow evening. We're racing on the stands' side track and we're fit to race, but we'll continue to monitor the situation."

The Irish Lincolnshire , which was plundered by Britain last season, when Chris Hayes steered the William Haggas-trained Lattam to victory, has attracted one raider this time in Raadobarg. Owned by Amo Racing, the six-year-old landed this race in 2022, when trained by Johnny Murtagh, but is now with George Boughey.

The Park Express Stakes has attracted 11 runners, including the Aidan O'Brien-trained pair Everlasting and Brilliant.

Alpheratz is in contention for Joe Murphy having landed a Gowran Park maiden in impressive fashion in October, while Group 3 winner Goldana and Listed scorer Cadeau Belle are also set to line up for Joseph O'Brien and Murtagh.

Read more here:

'It's always disappointing when you have a mishap like that' - Fastorslow in bid for Punchestown redemption

Davy Russell: 'It's a completely different Cheltenham for me this year, it's all about the dancing'

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.