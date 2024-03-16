Curragh fit for racing ahead of opening 2024 fixture with course monitoring the weather

The Curragh is currently fit for racing ahead of the opening day of the Irish Flat season on Monday, but the track will be hoping no excess rain arrives than is forecast in order for the meeting to go ahead.

Ireland's premier Flat racing track is scheduled to host the Group 3 Park Express Stakes and the €100,000 Irish Lincolnshire as part of an eight-race card to kickstart the campaign.

Following 23 millimeters of rain in 24 hours, the Curragh was unfit for racing on Thursday due to waterlogging, but clerk of the course Brendan Sheridan offered an update on Saturday morning, describing the ground as heavy but the track fit for racing.

"We're fit for racing this morning," said Sheridan. "The ground is heavy. Speaking with Met Eireann and they're giving us 5-10 millimeters over today and tomorrow and mainly dry on Monday. We're racing on the stands' side track and we're fit to race at the moment, but we'll continue to monitor the situation."

The Irish Lincolnshire , which was plundered by Britain last season, when Chris Hayes steered the William Haggas-trained Lattam to victory, has attracted one raider this time in Raadobarg. Owned by Amo Racing, the six-year-old landed this race in 2022, when trained by Johnny Murtagh, but is now with George Boughey.

The Park Express Stakes has attracted 11 runners, including the Aidan O'Brien-trained pair Everlasting and Brilliant.

Alpheratz is in contention for Joe Murphy having landed a Gowran Park maiden in impressive fashion in October, while Group 3 winner Goldana and Listed scorer Cadeau Belle are also set to line up for Joseph O'Brien and Johnny Murtagh.

Read more here:

'It's always disappointing when you have a mishap like that' - Fastorslow in bid for Punchestown redemption

Davy Russell: 'It's a completely different Cheltenham for me this year, it's all about the dancing'

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.