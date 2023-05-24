Curragh boss Kavanagh delight after French ace Vadeni joins Tattersalls Gold Cup line-up

Curragh chief executive Brian Kavanagh has expressed his delight after was supplemented for Sunday's Group 1 Tattersalls Gold Cup (), and also at the formidable British challenge set to cross the Irish sea for the three-day Irish Tattersalls Guineas festival.

Vadeni, who finished second in last season's Arc and returned to action in the Prix Ganay at Longhchamp last month, will be one of the star attractions of the weekend after he was supplemented for €45,000 and could be set for a rematch with Luxembourg from the Irish Champion Stakes last September when Aidan O'Brien's star prevailed. The Sir Michael Stoute-trained Bay Bridge is also in contention.

The kitty for the race was increased by €50,000 this year to bump the prize-fund up to €450,000 and Kavanagh said: "We were delighted to see Vadeni supplemented. We increased the prize-money this year to attract a quality field and fingers crossed it looks like it will work out.

"We're very pleased with the quality in the top races. We’ve also got Anmaat and Bay Bridge in the Tattersalls Gold Cup. In the 2,000 Guineas, there could be five British runners. The second, third, fourth and eighth from Newmarket are in the race, while Knight is also in contention for the Crisfords. We also have John Quinn’s Breege in the 1,000 Guineas so we’re really looking forward to it."

Watering at the Curragh began earlier this week due to a very dry forecast for the weekend with temperatures sent to reach as high as 22°C on Saturday and Kavanagh has not ruled out watering over the weekend.

He said: "The ground is good, good to firm in places as of Wednesday and I'd anticipate it will be something like that when we start racing. We've been watering since Monday and will continue to water as necessary and if necessary then we will water in between the three days. We’ve had two very wet months so there is plenty of moisture in the ground and we're delighted with the track. With the growth spurt in May, the track has come on lovely in the last couple of weeks."

"Ticket sales have been good and we’re going to have a good break with the weather too. We’re starting off with a nice card on Friday and we have Abbaesque playing after racing so there should be a good atmosphere."

