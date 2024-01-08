Conflated set to switch codes at festival as Gordon Elliott reveals Cross Country plan for multiple Grade 1-winning chaser

Gordon Elliott's team for the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase, a race he has officially won five times in the last seven years, is set to be captained by Conflated this season after the trainer revealed he would be switching disciplines at Cheltenham in March.

Before then, there is the small matter of the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown to try to regain, a race he bossed from start to finish in 2022, but Elliott said the Cross Country Chase will be his aim at the festival.

The trainer said: "The plan for Conflated is to go to the Irish Gold Cup next and then on to the Cross Country at Cheltenham. It's been in the back of my mind all season that we would switch to the cross-country at some stage and that's what we're going to do in March.