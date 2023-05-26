Racing Post logo
Confirmed runners and riders for the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh on Sunday

Tahiyra (left): found the soft ground against her in the 1,000 Guineas
Tahiyra (left): will bid to go one better than at Newmarket in Sunday's Irish 1,000 GuineasCredit: Edward Whitaker

Top-class fillies Tahiyra and Meditate will renew rivalry when they line up in the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas (3.50) on Sunday.

Tahiyra stormed away from the subsequent Breeders' Cup winner Meditate in a memorable running of the Moyglare Stud Stakes last season, form which was confirmed in the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket earlier this month.

The Dermot Weld-trained filly was sent off the 6-4 favourite and went down by just half a length to Mawj, while Meditate was over 11 lengths adrift in sixth.

The daughter of No Nay Never will form a third of Aidan O'Brien's challenge as he bids for a record-breaking 11th victory. Ballydoyle will also be represented by maiden winners Jackie Oh and Dower House.

The only horse to be taken out at the declaration stage was their stablemate Never Ending Story, who was last seen finishing fifth to Blue Rose Cen in the French 1,000 Guineas at Longchamp.

Weld, who won the race a year ago with Homeless Songs, and the Aga Khan will also be represented by Tarawa, who beat the reopposing Aspen Grove and Comhra when second in the Group 3 Cornelscourt Stakes at Leopardstown.

British hopes rest on the John Quinn-trained Breege, who was last seen finishing fifth in the Prix Marcel Boussac, while You Send Me and Eternal Silence complete the ten-runner field.

Vadeni was Europe's champion three-year-old colt in 2022
Vadeni: will be in action at the Curragh on SundayCredit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

The other Group 1 on the card, the Tattersalls Gold Cup (2.45), has attracted a cracking field of six.

The first and third from last year's Irish Champion Stakes, Luxembourg and Vadeni, will clash again. Both are expected to come on for their seasonal reappearances, with Luxembourg only fifth in the Mooresbridge Stakes and Vadeni a never-nearer fourth in the Prix Ganay.

The Champion Stakes winner Bay Bridge was third in that Longchamp Group 1 and will also line up at the Curragh. Group winners Piz Badile, Trevaunance and Layfayette add further depth.

Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas confirmed runners and riders

Aspen Grove Mark Enright
Breege Jason Hart
Comhra Rory Cleary
Dower House Wayne Lordan
Eternal Silence Shane Foley
Jackie Oh Seamie Heffernan
Meditate Ryan Moore
Tahiyra Chris Hayes
Tarawa Billy Lee
You Send Me Colin Keane

Coral: 8-15 Tahiyra, 5 Meditate, 10 Tarawa, 12 Jackie Oh, 14 Eternal Silence, 18 You Send Me, 28 Aspen Grove, 33 Breege, Dower House, 66 Comhra

Tattersalls Gold Cup confirmed runners and riders

Bay Bridge Richard Kingscote
Layfayette Colin Keane
Luxembourg Ryan Moore
Piz Badile Gavin Ryan
Vadeni Christophe Soumillon
Trevaunance Shane Foley

Coral: 13-8 Vadeni, 15-8 Bay Bridge, 5-2 Luxembourg, 16 Piz Badile, 33 Lafayette, 40 Trevaunance 

Maddy PlayleDigital journalist
Published on 26 May 2023Last updated 13:30, 26 May 2023
