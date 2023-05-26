Confirmed runners and riders for the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh on Sunday

Top-class fillies Tahiyra and Meditate will renew rivalry when they line up in the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas () on Sunday.

Tahiyra stormed away from the subsequent Breeders' Cup winner Meditate in a memorable running of the Moyglare Stud Stakes last season, form which was confirmed in the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket earlier this month.

The Dermot Weld-trained filly was sent off the 6-4 favourite and went down by just half a length to Mawj, while Meditate was over 11 lengths adrift in sixth.

The daughter of No Nay Never will form a third of Aidan O'Brien's challenge as he bids for a record-breaking 11th victory. Ballydoyle will also be represented by maiden winners Jackie Oh and Dower House.

The only horse to be taken out at the declaration stage was their stablemate Never Ending Story, who was last seen finishing fifth to Blue Rose Cen in the French 1,000 Guineas at Longchamp.

Weld, who won the race a year ago with Homeless Songs, and the Aga Khan will also be represented by Tarawa, who beat the reopposing Aspen Grove and Comhra when second in the Group 3 Cornelscourt Stakes at Leopardstown.

British hopes rest on the John Quinn-trained Breege, who was last seen finishing fifth in the Prix Marcel Boussac, while You Send Me and Eternal Silence complete the ten-runner field.

Vadeni: will be in action at the Curragh on Sunday Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

The other Group 1 on the card, the Tattersalls Gold Cup (), has attracted a cracking field of six.

The first and third from last year's Irish Champion Stakes, Luxembourg and Vadeni, will clash again. Both are expected to come on for their seasonal reappearances, with Luxembourg only fifth in the Mooresbridge Stakes and Vadeni a never-nearer fourth in the Prix Ganay.

The Champion Stakes winner Bay Bridge was third in that Longchamp Group 1 and will also line up at the Curragh. Group winners Piz Badile, Trevaunance and Layfayette add further depth.

confirmed runners and riders

Aspen Grove Mark Enright

Breege Jason Hart

Comhra Rory Cleary

Dower House Wayne Lordan

Eternal Silence Shane Foley

Jackie Oh Seamie Heffernan

Meditate Ryan Moore

Tahiyra Chris Hayes

Tarawa Billy Lee

You Send Me Colin Keane

Coral: 8-15 Tahiyra, 5 Meditate, 10 Tarawa, 12 Jackie Oh, 14 Eternal Silence, 18 You Send Me, 28 Aspen Grove, 33 Breege, Dower House, 66 Comhra

confirmed runners and riders

Bay Bridge Richard Kingscote

Layfayette Colin Keane

Luxembourg Ryan Moore

Piz Badile Gavin Ryan

Vadeni Christophe Soumillon

Trevaunance Shane Foley

Coral: 13-8 Vadeni, 15-8 Bay Bridge, 5-2 Luxembourg, 16 Piz Badile, 33 Lafayette, 40 Trevaunance

