Confirmed runners and riders for the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh on Sunday
Top-class fillies Tahiyra and Meditate will renew rivalry when they line up in the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas (3.50) on Sunday.
Tahiyra stormed away from the subsequent Breeders' Cup winner Meditate in a memorable running of the Moyglare Stud Stakes last season, form which was confirmed in the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket earlier this month.
The Dermot Weld-trained filly was sent off the 6-4 favourite and went down by just half a length to Mawj, while Meditate was over 11 lengths adrift in sixth.
The daughter of No Nay Never will form a third of Aidan O'Brien's challenge as he bids for a record-breaking 11th victory. Ballydoyle will also be represented by maiden winners Jackie Oh and Dower House.
The only horse to be taken out at the declaration stage was their stablemate Never Ending Story, who was last seen finishing fifth to Blue Rose Cen in the French 1,000 Guineas at Longchamp.
Weld, who won the race a year ago with Homeless Songs, and the Aga Khan will also be represented by Tarawa, who beat the reopposing Aspen Grove and Comhra when second in the Group 3 Cornelscourt Stakes at Leopardstown.
British hopes rest on the John Quinn-trained Breege, who was last seen finishing fifth in the Prix Marcel Boussac, while You Send Me and Eternal Silence complete the ten-runner field.
The other Group 1 on the card, the Tattersalls Gold Cup (2.45), has attracted a cracking field of six.
The first and third from last year's Irish Champion Stakes, Luxembourg and Vadeni, will clash again. Both are expected to come on for their seasonal reappearances, with Luxembourg only fifth in the Mooresbridge Stakes and Vadeni a never-nearer fourth in the Prix Ganay.
The Champion Stakes winner Bay Bridge was third in that Longchamp Group 1 and will also line up at the Curragh. Group winners Piz Badile, Trevaunance and Layfayette add further depth.
Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas confirmed runners and riders
Aspen Grove Mark Enright
Breege Jason Hart
Comhra Rory Cleary
Dower House Wayne Lordan
Eternal Silence Shane Foley
Jackie Oh Seamie Heffernan
Meditate Ryan Moore
Tahiyra Chris Hayes
Tarawa Billy Lee
You Send Me Colin Keane
Coral: 8-15 Tahiyra, 5 Meditate, 10 Tarawa, 12 Jackie Oh, 14 Eternal Silence, 18 You Send Me, 28 Aspen Grove, 33 Breege, Dower House, 66 Comhra
Tattersalls Gold Cup confirmed runners and riders
Bay Bridge Richard Kingscote
Layfayette Colin Keane
Luxembourg Ryan Moore
Piz Badile Gavin Ryan
Vadeni Christophe Soumillon
Trevaunance Shane Foley
Coral: 13-8 Vadeni, 15-8 Bay Bridge, 5-2 Luxembourg, 16 Piz Badile, 33 Lafayette, 40 Trevaunance
Read more . . .
'He did everything right bar win' - three experts assess Desert Crown's return defeat
'I'm a little bit speechless' - Hukum swoops late to deny Derby hero Desert Crown
Tom Segal tipped 1,000 Guineas winner Mawj at 20-1 - subscribe now with 50% off and don't miss out on a massive month for Pricewise
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.