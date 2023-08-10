Confirmed runners and riders for the Phoenix Stakes on Saturday as ante-post favourite River Tiber not declared

Ante-post favourite River Tiber is not one of seven declared for the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes (4.40 ) at the Curragh on Saturday, with trainer Aidan O'Brien expected to send his unbeaten juvenile to France for the Prix Morny on Sunday week.

The two-year-old stretched his winning run to three when denying Army Ethos by a neck in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot, having also won at Navan and Naas on his two previous starts.

O'Brien will instead be represented by Unquestionable and His Majesty in this Group 1 contest as he bids for a record-extending 18th win in the race.

Unquestionable got off the mark at the second attempt over course and distance in May and will renew his rivalry with the Adrian Murray-trained Bucanero Fuerte, who prevailed when they met in the Group 2 Railway Stakes last month.

Owned by Amo Racing, Bucanero Fuerte, the mount of Kevin Stott, has won two of his three starts and finished third behind River Tiber in the Coventy. Amo will also be represented by Launch, who has yet to win in six starts.

Donnacha O'Brien has a strong hand in the first top-level juvenile race of the season as Albany Stakes heroine Porta Fortuna has been declared. The Caravaggio filly got off the mark over the minimum distance at this track in April, before landing back-to-back Group 3 contests. She will be ridden by Oisin Murphy.

Course-and-distance winner Givemethebeatboys and the Diego Dias-trained Gaenari complete the line-up.

Coral make Unquestionable the 9-4 favourite to hand Ballydoyle another victory in the race, with Bucanero Fuerte sitting just behind in second.

David Stevens, spokesperson for the firm, said: "With Unquestionable leading the Ballydoyle challenge for a race the yard has dominated for years, we have made him narrow favourite to reverse placings with Bucanero Fuerte from last month's Railway Stakes."

Confirmed runners and riders for the Phoenix Stakes

Bucanero Fuerte Kevin Stott

Givemethebeatboys Shane Foley

His Majesty Seamie Heffernan

Gaenari Gavin Ryan

Launch Gary Halpin

Porta Fortuna Oisin Murphy

Unquestionable Ryan Moore

Keeneland Phoenix Stakes (Curragh 4.40, Saturday)

Coral: 9-4 Unquestionable, 5-2 Bucanero Fuerte, 11-4 Porta Fortuna, 11-2 Givemethebeatboys, 12 His Majesty, 25 Gaenari, 66 Launch

Al Aasy heads Rose of Lancaster field

The Group 3 Betfred Rose of Lancaster Stakes (3.00 ) at Haydock has attracted a field of seven, with Al Aasy ante-post favourite after his recent success in a Listed Newbury event.

Al Aasy: beat Phantom Flight in the Listed Steventon Stakes at Newbury last time out Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Savvy Victory, scorer of Sandown's Listed Gala Stakes last month, contests the £75,000 contest, with the Godolphin-owned King Of Conquest, Midnight Mile and El Drama other intended runners. Phantom Flight and US raider Classic Causeway complete the field.

The feature on Newmarket's card is the Group 3 Sweet Solera Stakes (3.40 ) and the Karl Burke-trained Fallen Angel heads a field of eight. Soprano, who also won on her debut for George Boughey, is another declared and the line-up also includes Carolina Reaper, Cry Fiction, Jabaara, Les Bleus, Queen's Reign and Wild Goddess.

Elsewhere, Ascot has attracted a maximum number of ten runners for each of their seven races on Saturday's Shergar Cup card.

