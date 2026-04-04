Confirmed runners and riders for the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday

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A high-class final field for the biggest prize in Irish racing, the BoyleSports Irish Grand National (5.00) , was revealed on Saturday with a number of eyecatching jockey bookings shifting the market.

Willie Mullins, successful with I Am Maximus in 2023, has seven runners for the big race at Fairyhouse, including Argento Boy , who at 8-1 generally appeared to be the yard's first string after finishing eighth in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at last month's Cheltenham Festival.

However, he has since been overtaken in the market with several bookmakers by his stablemate Kiss Will (15-2 from 11-1) after stable jockey Paul Townend elected to partner him, with Sean O'Keeffe picking up the ride on Argento Boy, who is now as big as 12-1.

All of the other major players have been declared to line up on Easter Monday, including the Ben Pauling-trained The Jukebox Kid , who will take on 29 rivals when he bids to provide Britain with back-to-back victories.

The unexposed seven-year-old heads the betting before his attempt to emulate Haiti Couleurs, who struck for Rebecca Curtis last season, but he faces a formidable challenge from the home team.

Six runners are declared for owner JP McManus, including third reserve Uhavemeinstitches, and there has been little to split them in the betting, with retained rider Mark Walsh partnering Showurappreciation , who is bidding for a four-timer and was shortened to 12-1 from 16-1 by Betfred after jockey bookings were made.

His trainer Jonathan Sweeney said: "Mark Walsh was very good on him when he won last time at Navan. He's kept progressing for us and we're very happy. The new trip is a bit of an unknown, but we’re hopeful he'll get it. Our horses have been in good form. We have new facilities, new gallops, so we can do everything from home and that has been a big part of it.”

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Harry Cobden, who is set to take over as first jockey for McManus from the start of next season, will be aboard his Goraibhmaithagat , while Sean and James Bowen will both be in action at Fairyhouse, with the former riding One Big Bang for British trainer James Owen, while James Bowen is on O'Toole for Stuart Crawford.

Irish trainers' championship leader Gordon Elliott has a six-strong team, headed at by Grade 2 winner Better Days Ahead , a 14-1 shotmount of Rob James, with Jack Kennedy riding Shecouldbeanything as he bids for a breakthrough success in the race.

There will also be a first for Emmet Mullins and owner Paul Byrne, who have recorded plenty of memorable successes in valuable handicaps but are having their first Irish Grand National runner in the shape of Soldier In Milan , the 15-2 second-favourite with BoyleSports.

The sponsors have struggled to split the Willie Mullins-trained Argento Boy, Kiss Will and C'est Ta Chance , who will be ridden by Danny Mullins and was available at 9-1 on Saturday, having been backed from an opening price of 25-1.

BoyleSports said punters have been doubling up the hat-trick-seeking seven-year-old with the likes of I Am Maximus and Grangeclare West, who are among the leading contenders for next weekend's Randox Grand National.

"Punters are putting all their Easter eggs in one basket this year and think they’ve cracked it by siding with Willie Mullins in next week’s Grand Nationals," said BoyleSports spokesman Brian O’Keeffe.

"C’est Ta Chance has turned into a significant plunge horse in Ireland, while a fairytale success with I Am Maximus at Aintree would spell disaster for the bookies.”

Better Days Ahead Rob James

Search For Glory James Smith

Argento Boy Sean O'Keeffe

Joystick Brian Hayes

The Jukebox Kid Ben Jones

Rushmount Alan O'Sullivan

Yeah Man Keith Donoghue

C'est Ta Chance Danny Mullins

Flicker Of Hope Michael Kenneally

Soldier In Milan Donagh Meyler

Monbeg Genius Jonjo O'Neill Jr

Shecouldbeanything Jack Kennedy

Kiss Will Paul Townend

Velvet Elvis Alex Harvey

One Big Bang Sean Bowen

Goraibhmaithagat Harry Cobden

Karia Des Blaises Anna McGuinness

Better Times Ahead Simon Torrens

Hartur D'Arc Sean Flanagan

Kurasso Blue Jordan Gainford

The Enabler Danny Gilligan

Duffle Coat Josh Williamson

O'Toole James Bowen

Sa Majeste Aidan Kelly

Showurappreciation Mark Walsh

Western Walk Daniel King

Weveallbeencaught Patrick O'Brien

Born Braver Eoghan Finegan

Shanbally Kid John Shinnick

Waterford Whispers Darragh O'Keeffe

Latest odds

BoyleSports: 6 The Jukebox Kid, Kiss Will, 8 Soldier In Milan, Argento Boy, C'est Ta Chance, 12 One Big Bang, 14 Better Days Ahead, Goraibhmaithagat, Showurappreciation, 16 Better Times Ahead, Flicker Of Hope, Monbeg Genius, 20 bar.

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