Confirmed runners and riders for the Grade 1 Lawlor's Of Naas with Firefox and Ile Atlantique set to meet again

Two of the most promising novice hurdlers in Ireland will clash on Sunday in the Grade 1 Lawlor's Of Naas Novice Hurdle (2.00) after Gordon Elliott and Willie Mullins included Firefox and Ile Atlantique among the eight declarations.

It should be an intriguing rematch between the two after they were separated by just three-quarters of a length in a Fairyhouse bumper last season and both have since made seamless transitions to hurdling.

They line up in a formidable field which includes six last-time-out winners, while the only two who didn't were placed at Graded level.

Mullins is responsible for five of the confirmations with Paul Townend electing to partner Ile Atlantique, who made an impressive start to his career over obstacles when streaking 19 lengths clear in a Gowran Park maiden hurdle in November. Patrick Mullins is on Chapeau De Soleil , who he rode to victory at Clonmel on his hurdling debut.

Danny Mullins takes the mount on Lecky Watson who finished runner-up at Grade 2 level at Navan last month, while Daryl Jacob will don the double green silks again on Readin Tommy Wrong who is unbeaten in three starts. Mullins also saddles Mystical Power, whose dam is the legendary Annie Power, and he will be ridden by Mark Walsh.

Elliott has saddled the winner of the race four times in the last seven years and his stable jockey Jack Kennedy has decided to ride Firefox, who defeated Ballyburn at Fairyhouse on his hurdles debut. The Cullentra handler will also saddle Croke Park who landed Grade 2 honours at Navan when last seen in November with Sam Ewing on board.

Henry de Bromhead and owner Robcour combined to land the 2021 edition of the race with dual Cheltenham Festival winner Bob Olinger and they saddle An Tobar in the hands of Rachael Blackmore. The seven-year-old has had two starts, landing a maiden at Fairyhouse prior to finishing third in the Grade 1 Royal Bond Novice Hurdle last month.

Grade 1 Lawlor's Of Naas Novice Hurdle runners and riders

An Tobar Rachael Blackmore

Chapeau De Soleil Patrick Mullins

Croke Park Sam Ewing

Firefox Jack Kennedy

Ile Atlantique Paul Townend

Lecky Watson Danny Mullins

Mystical Power Mark Walsh

Readin Tommy Wrong Daryl Jacob

Lawlor's Of Naas Novice Hurdle (2.00 Naas, Sunday)

Paddy Power: 9-4 Firefox, 11-4 Ile Atlantique, 5 Chapeau De Soleil, 13-2 An Tobar, 9 Croke Park, 10 Lecky Watson, Mystical Power, 20 Readin Tommy Wrong

