Confirmed runners and riders for Sunday's Boyne Hurdle at Navan

Blazing Khal is set to make his long-awaited seasonal debut on Sunday in the Grade 2 William Hill Boyne Hurdle at Navan. The seven-year-old makes his first appearance in since landing a Grade 2 novice hurdle at Cheltenham 428 days ago and has the potential to shoot to favouritism for the Stayers Hurdle with a victory on Sunday, a contest for which he is currently best priced at 11-2 for despite his absence.

The son of Kalanisi confirmed himself as one of the most exciting staying novice hurdlers of last season when plundering a pair of Grade 2's at Cheltenham and was one of the leading contenders for the Albert Bartlett Novice Hurdle before meeting with a setback in late January.

Philip Byrnes takes the ride for his father Charles and he is the principal attraction in a race with many intriguing contenders.

Willie Mullins last won this contest in 2013 and he relies solely on Saint Sam in this year’s renewal who was impressive when stepping up in trip at Punchestown on New Year’s Eve. He spent last year chasing but after unseating in the Arkle and making a race-ending error two out at Punchestown, the Closutton team have elected to revert to hurdles.

Saint Sam: entered in the Boyne Hurdle on Sunday Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

He has some smart hurdles form to his name, including finishing second in the Boodles in 2021 and is a fascinating contender under Paul Townend.

Meet And Greet steps back up in trip having finished fourth when dropped back to two miles at Naas two weeks ago. He ran a cracker in third in the Grade 1 Christmas Hurdle over three miles on his penultimate start and Phillip Enright retains the partnership for Oliver McKiernan.

Gordon Elliott landed this contest four times in a row from 2017 - 2020 and saddles three contenders, including last year’s Glenfarclas Cross Country winner Delta Work who has an eye-catching jockey booking in Rachael Blackmore. The Cullentra handler also has Sire Du Berlais and Grand Roi declared with Jody McGarvey and Jordan Gainford booked to ride.

Noel Meade is looking to take home this prize for the third year in a row and he has aimed 2021 winner Beacon Edge and Highland Charge at the race under Bryan Cooper and Sean Flanagan.

Dreal Deal makes up the field for Ronan McNally and jockey Denis O'Regan, as he returns to jumps after primarily running on the flat since his eighth-placed finish in this contest last year.

