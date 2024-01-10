Confirmed runners and riders for Friday's rescheduled Lawlor's of Naas Novice Hurdle

The belated clash between the exciting duo Firefox and Ile Atlantique is on after they were among a final field of seven for the rescheduled Lawlor's of Naas Novice Hurdle (1.42 ) on Friday.

The pair had been set to take each other on in the 2m4f Grade 1 last Sunday, but Naas's meeting was abandoned after the first race due to fog.

However, they have stood their ground again at the final declarations stage and will now face each other for the second time. Firefox previously defeated Ile Atlantique when they ran in a Fairyhouse bumper in April.

The Gordon Elliott-trained Firefox has since won another bumper at Down Royal, before making a fine hurdles debut when defeating leading Ballymore Novices' Hurdle contender Ballyburn at Fairyhouse last month. Elliott will also be represented by impressive Monksfield Novice Hurdle winner Croke Park .

Ile Atlantique, an impressive winner on his hurdles debut at Gowran in November, is one of four runners for Willie Mullins. The Closutton trainer also saddles Chapeau De Soleil , Lecky Watson and Readin Tommy Wrong .

The Henry de Bromhead-trained An Tobar completes the field and steps up in trip, having finished third in the Royal Bond Novice Hurdle behind Farren Glory last time.

Also on the card, Mister Policeman will face four rivals as he bids to enhance his Arkle credentials in the 2m novice chase (12.42 ).

The six-year-old, who made a workmanlike winning chase debut at Fairyhouse in November, is 12-1 for the Cheltenham Festival contest and bids to give Willie Mullins a fifth straight win in the Naas race. His previous winners include Energumene, Blue Lord and Appreciate It.

Mister Policeman's rivals include 2021 Triumph Hurdle winner Quilixios and the Gordon Elliott-trained Sa Fureur , who was a wide-margin winner at Fairyhouse last time.

Lawlor's Of Naas Novice Hurdle final field

An Tobar Rachael Blackmore

Chapeau Du Soleil Patrick Mullins

Croke Park Sam Ewing

Firefox Jack Kennedy

Ile Atlantique Paul Townend

Lecky Watson Danny Mullins

Readin Tommy Wrong Daryl Jacob

